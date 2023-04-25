Financial Breakfast on April 25: Gold rose but stuck in a narrow range, the market prepared for new economic clues Provider FX678

Financial Breakfast April 25: Gold rises but stuck in tight range as market braces for fresh economic cues



Commodity closing situation:Brent crude futures settled up 1.3 percent at $82.73 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled 1.1 percent higher at $78.76. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 percent to settle at $1,999.80.

U.S. stocks close:The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 33,875.4 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.09% to 4137.04 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.29% to 12037.20.

precious metal

Gold strengthened on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar, but prices stayed in a tight range as traders turned their attention to this week’s economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision.

Prices turned higher after a Dallas Fed report showed manufacturing activity in Texas shrank in April, highlighting the damage the Fed’s rate-tightening cycle is taking on the economy. “This is a market that’s going to stay put in the short term, waiting for the next economic data that has the potential to push it in a certain direction,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Gold fell below $2,000 last week amid hawkish comments from Fed officials and surveys showing that business activity in the U.S. and the euro zone picked up pace in April.

Markets are now pricing in a 91% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its May 2-3 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors are awaiting the Fed’s favorite key inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and this week’s quarterly U.S. gross domestic product growth rate.

Platinum fell 3.4 percent to $1,085.91 an ounce, while palladium slumped 4.5 percent to $1,530.33.

Meger said this was due to profit-taking from recent highs heading into an uncertain week-and-a-half news period. Silver gained 0.7% to $25.20.

Oil prices ended higher on Monday, reversing losses, as investors expressed optimism that holiday tourism in China will boost fuel demand in the world ‘s largest oil importer.

Both contracts slumped more than 5% last week, their first weekly losses in five, as implied U.S. gasoline demand fell from a year earlier.

China‘s outbound travel bookings for the upcoming May Day holiday suggest a continued recovery in travel to Asian countries, but the numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels as long-haul airfares soar and there aren’t enough flights.

“There’s a lot of optimism around the Chinese holidays as it relates to jet fuel demand, which is the first real number that’s building demand in China,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Bank.

Tighter supply could also boost prices as the OPEC+ group of producers plans to make additional supply cuts starting in May.

“The production cuts planned by the OPEC+ alliance and the strong demand outlook in China are likely to provide a boost to prices in the coming days,” said independent oil analyst Sugandha Sachdeva.

foreign exchange

The U.S. dollar fell to a more than one-week low against major currencies on Monday in generally thin trade, as investors were still pricing in a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year, even though the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates at its policy meeting next week.

The yen, on the other hand, struggled as new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke of the need to maintain monetary accommodation ahead of Friday’s closely watched BOJ meeting.

In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank also meets next week and is also expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, with the possibility of a 50 basis point increase. Inflation and growth data for the euro zone are also due later in the week.

In afternoon trade, the dollar index fell 0.3% to 101.34 after falling to a 10-day low. “The dollar will struggle to build on last week’s gains as upcoming data will likely show slower U.S. growth and lower inflation, outcomes that would reinforce the case for a mid-year pause in interest rate action,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington. .

Fed policymakers are widely expected to hike rates by another quarter point at next week’s meeting, but they are thought to be on hold in June. Interest rate futures markets are also pricing in a cut of around 50 basis points by the end of the year.

The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.1045, having hit a 10-day high of $1.1050. The euro is back above $1.10 for the first time since hitting a 14-month high of $1.10755 earlier this month.

The euro hit its highest against the yen since December 2014 and was up 0.6 percent at 148.33 in late New York trade. The dollar was also up against the yen, last up 0.1 percent at 134.275; Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, said: “The dollar is trading in a familiar range. It’s the calm before the storm. Next week we will There’s the ECB and Fed meetings, and the U.S. jobs numbers. I’d be surprised if people were betting big so close to those events.”

Business morale in Germany rose slightly in April, a survey showed on Monday, with Europe’s largest economy on track to escape a winter recession. Belgian central bank governor and ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch also sounded hawkish.

Currency markets were quiet, aside from active activity in euro-yen crosses, as traders awaited key central bank meetings, the first of which is this Friday’s Bank of Japan meeting, which will also be the first one chaired by Kazuo Ueda. A Bank of Japan meeting.

Kazuo Ueda is widely expected to maintain the BOJ’s current ultra-loose yield curve control (YCC) policy, and since replacing Haruhiko Kuroda earlier this month, he has assured markets that any policy changes will not happen quickly.

Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet next week. But until then, market participants will scrutinize first-quarter U.S. GDP and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price data for signs of economic strain and evidence of sticky inflation for clues to the Fed’s policy path.

The Riksbank is also meeting on Wednesday, although Barclays said the market is pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike from the Riksbank, which is unlikely to help the SEK much beyond limiting its downside.

The dollar was last at 10.249 Swedish kronor, up 0.1 percent. Among other currencies, the Swiss franc strengthened, pushing the dollar down 0.5% to 0.8879 franc.

market news

Fears of banking crisis to reignite with First Republic earnings

Fears of a spate of bank failures in March have largely eased, further tempered by solid earnings at big U.S. banks and many regional lenders. However, after-hours earnings from First Republic, the bank at the center of the crisis, could bring renewed focus to the risks of deposit flight, asset-liability mismatches and shrinking loans from tighter credit conditions. All of this, along with the possibility of a slowdown in economic activity, could continue to weigh on bank stocks across the U.S. in the coming months. Tighter credit conditions are expected to shave 0.4 percentage points off U.S. GDP growth in 2023, Goldman Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius said in a recent report. Kaplan, the former chairman of the Dallas Fed, said in an interview that small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States are facing difficulties in borrowing, and banks may not have enough funds reserved for problem loans.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposes sanctions on some EU and UK institutions and individuals

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that it imposed sanctions on some European Union and British institutions and individuals. The statement stated that in view of the EU and the UK’s support for terrorism and terrorist organizations, terrorism and violence against the Iranian people, interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and dissemination of false information against Iran, in accordance with Iran’s policies and relevant rules, more than a dozen EU and British British individuals, as well as several institutions, imposed the sanctions. The statement stated that Iran condemns the destructive actions of the above-mentioned EU and UK sanctioned personnel and institutions, which violate international obligations and basic principles of international law such as the UN Charter.

U.S. military support to Ukraine is insufficient, and many military factories are busy increasing production, revealing hidden dangers

After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out last year, the military support of the United States and Western countries for Ukraine has continued to escalate. The US media recently reported that due to the rush to expand production capacity, some important ammunition production plants in the United States have potential safety hazards, which may trigger an explosion that “destroys half the city” in the future. According to a report by the Associated Press on the 23rd, taking 155mm artillery shells as an example, the United States has provided more than 1.5 million rounds of this type of shells to the Ukrainian army. However, Ukrainian officials said that the Ukrainian army consumes about 6,000 to 8,000 shells of this type every day, far exceeding the current ammunition production efficiency of the United States. In order to meet demand, the United States has continuously expanded production capacity at the main production plant of this shell. A representative of the U.S. military stationed at the factory pointed out that the current factory building is old and debris is piled up. Any safety negligence may trigger an explosion that “destroys half the city.”

Biden to veto legislation to restore solar panel tariffs

According to reports, a White House official said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will veto legislation in Congress to overturn a two-year exemption from solar panel tariffs for four Southeast Asian countries. Last June, Biden exempted tariffs on solar panels in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Last week, a U.S. House of Representatives committee voted in favor of reinstating the tariffs, reversing Biden’s exemption. The legislation is expected to go to a full vote in the House of Representatives. In addition, Biden does not plan to extend the policy after the two-year waiver period expires.

May 1 civil aviation market is expected to rise in volume and price: the average price of domestic routes is 1,000 yuan, and the capacity far exceeds that of 2019

According to the Kanban data of Feichangzhun Civil Aviation, since April, the average daily passenger flight volume of domestic routes has exceeded 12,000, a year-on-year increase of more than 3.7 times, exceeding the level of the same period in 2019. During the May Day period, the number of daily passenger flights on domestic routes may increase to 13,000, an increase of 10% compared to the pre-epidemic period in 2019. For international and regional routes, since entering the summer and autumn flight seasons, the number of international and regional single-day passenger flights has shown a stepwise growth. According to the data of Fei Changzhun on April 23, the current single-day passenger flight volume is close to 1,000, which has recovered to more than 30% of the level in 2019. The May Day holiday may usher in the highest peak of outbound travel in three years.

Russia’s oil output this year may meet expectations after cuts

Russian government sources said that Russia’s oil production this year is expected to exceed 480 million tons, or about 9.6 million barrels per day. The figure excludes condensate and is in line with Russia’s pledge to cut output by 500,000 bpd to 9.5 million bpd from March to the end of the year. Taking into account about 40 million tons of condensate production, production could reach around 520 million tons (10.4 million barrels per day) this year, significantly higher than Russia’s official forecast of between 490 million and 500 million tons (9.8 million tons per day), sources said. to 10 million barrels per day). Total oil and gas condensate production in Russia increases to 535 million tonnes (10.7 million b/d) in 2022, and condensate is excluded from OPEC+ quotas.

Kremlin: Russia’s presidential election will be held in 2024 and preparations will be made

According to RIA Novosti, on the 24th local time, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said that the Russian presidential election will be held in 2024 and preparations will be made. According to the report, Peskov told reporters on the same day, “Any election is very important, especially the election of the national leader. The attitude of elections and presidential elections. So there will be elections … we will do our preparations.”