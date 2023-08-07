Financial Breakfast on August 7: Focus on Fed Officials’ Speeches and Oil Market’s Monthly Reports

Financial Breakfast on August 7: Focus on Fed Officials’ Speeches and Oil Market Reports

On Monday (August 7th), the global financial community turned its attention to the speeches of Federal Reserve officials on the economic outlook, as well as the release of three major monthly reports in the oil market. Last week, non-agricultural employment growth slowed down, leading to increased interest in the Fed’s future monetary policy decisions. Additionally, the oil market saw discussions on production policy and an extension of production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. This week’s major reports will provide insights into the production conclusions, especially in relation to Saudi Arabia and Russia. Furthermore, the Bank of Japan will announce the summary of the review committee’s opinions for the July monetary policy meeting.

In market news, Joe Cavatoni, market strategist and head of the Americas at the World Gold Council, stated that most institutional investors have not returned to the gold market despite the potential for looser monetary policy. However, gold prices remain range-bound around $1850, $1900, and close to $1950. The market has been supported by heavy central bank buying.

The State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. revealed that more than 600 billion kWh of “green electricity” from the western region has been delivered to Jiangsu through major power transmission projects. These projects aim to ensure reliable power supply using clean and efficient energy, promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of power.

China‘s logistics industry prosperity index in July dipped slightly to 50.9%, indicating a downward trend in the global economy. However, the new order index rebounded slightly, suggesting new demand has driven improvements in business operations.

In the U.S., hiring slowed this summer, easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its next meeting. Despite the slightly weaker-than-expected jobs report, wage increases do not align with economists’ expectations of low and stable inflation.

Precious metal prices experienced fluctuations in response to various factors. Gold prices climbed on Friday due to a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields also declined, supporting gold prices. Silver and platinum, however, recorded their third consecutive weekly decline.

Oil prices rose over $1 a barrel for the sixth consecutive week after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts until September. Analysts predict a significant gap in oil supply in September, leading to concerns of potential shortages. Meanwhile, global manufacturing PMI remained low, indicating a continued downward trend in the global economy.

The U.S. dollar weakened following the release of job growth data for July. While the slowdown in hiring suggests a potential soft landing for the economy, rising wages may necessitate the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates.

As the financial world eagerly awaits the upcoming consumer price index (CPI) report, experts remain cautious about declaring a soft landing for the economy. The CPI report could reveal an increase in inflation for the first time since June 2022.

Overall, the financial markets are closely monitoring the speeches of Fed officials, developments in the oil market, and upcoming economic reports to gauge the future direction of monetary policy and global economic trends.

