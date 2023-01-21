Financial Breakfast on January 21: Gold rose for the fifth week in a row as Fed officials spoke to consolidate expectations of another slowdown in monetary tightening



On Saturday (January 21), Beijing time, the dollar fluctuated around 102 on Friday, and Fed Governor Waller supported reducing the rate hike to 25 basis points at the next meeting, which is tantamount to consolidating the Fed’s slowdown in monetary tightening again Gold prices fell on expectations for the pace, but still posted a fifth straight weekly gain, helped by hopes the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of rate hikes. Oil prices rose for a second week in a row as a brighter economic outlook for the world‘s second-largest economy boosted expectations for demand for its fuel.

Commodity closing situation:Brent crude futures settled at $87.63 a barrel, up 1.7%. U.S. crude futures settled at $81.31 a barrel, up 1.2 percent; U.S. gold futures settled at $1,928.2 an ounce, up 0.2 percent.

U.S. stocks closed:The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 33375.49; the S&P 500 rose 1.89% to 3972.61; the Nasdaq rose 2.66% to 11140.43.

Global Market Overview

U.S. stocks rebounded to close higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow snapping a three-day losing streak, the Nasdaq up more than 2%, quarterly earnings reports boosting Netflix, Google parent Alphabet said in an announcement Climb after layoffs.

Netflix jumped 8.46 percent after the streaming company reported stronger-than-expected subscriber growth in the fourth quarter and said co-founder Reed Hastings would step down as chief executive.

The release of Netflix’s results comes as technology stocks and other growth sectors face headwinds, weighed down by the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path and recession fears. This has led to companies such as Microsoft and Amazon announcing tens of thousands of layoffs.

Alphabet was the latest company to announce layoffs, saying it would cut 12,000 jobs, sending shares up 5.34%. That pushed the communications services sector up 3.96 percent, the best performance among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors and its biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 30.

High-growth stocks such as communications services, one of the worst-performing categories in 2022, have softened notably in the final months as investors gravitate towards stocks with high dividend yields.

Ken Polcari, managing partner of Kace Capital Advisors, said, “Today’s trend may be because of the previous three consecutive days of decline, so it has entered a slightly oversold state. If they’re getting more and more comfortable with the Fed’s rhetoric … investors are starting to buy the rhetoric and say ‘well, that’s how it is, let’s look at the stocks that are really getting hammered’ because now the market is in A discount mechanism.”

Fed officials basically said they expect interest rates to climb to at least 5% this year to keep a lid on high inflation. Stocks got an extra boost on Friday after Fed Governor John Waller said the central bank was “quite close” to a “sufficiently restrictive” level of interest rates to keep inflation in check. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at its meeting ending on February 1. Still, concerns over corporate earnings remained as the U.S. economy showed signs of slowing and a possible recession.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 2.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 1.6% decline forecast at the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Goldman Sachs shares fell 2.54%, limiting the Dow’s gains after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve was investigating Goldman’s consumer business.

precious metal

Gold prices fell on Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, though the metal still posted its fifth straight weekly gain, buoyed by hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,928.06 an ounce, having touched $1,937.49 earlier in the session, its highest since April 22. Spot gold has risen 0.4 percent so far this week.

TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said: “The dollar is trying to stabilize a little bit, so we may see gold prices fall next week.” Fears of an economic slowdown have prompted investors to buy safe-haven gold.

Comments from Fed policymakers pointed to terminal rates above 5 percent, but traders are still betting on rates peaking at 4.9 percent in June and see a 93.7 percent chance of a 25 basis point hike in February.

Silver rose 0.3% to $23.90 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,040.50 and palladium fell 1.7% to $1,725.04, with both heading for a second straight weekly loss.

Oil prices settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday, posting a second weekly gain, as a brighter economic outlook in China , the world ‘s second-largest economy, boosted expectations for demand for its fuel.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that the lifting of coronavirus restrictions should push global demand to a record high this year.

“Many traders believe that as China continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions, it is highly likely that we will see increased demand from China,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at brokerage Avatrade.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon scale back to smaller rate hikes, which could brighten the outlook for the U.S. economy, also supported oil.

A Reuters poll predicted the Fed would end its tightening cycle after raising rates by 25 basis points at each of its next two policy meetings, and then expect to keep rates steady for at least the rest of the year.

Also helping oil prices, Baker Hughes said U.S. oil rigs fell by 10 to 613, the lowest since November.

Oil prices rose even after U.S. inventory data this week showed crude stockpiles rose by 8.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13 to about 448 million barrels, the highest level since June 2021.

foreign exchange

The dollar fluctuated around 102 on Friday, and Fed Governor Waller supported reducing the rate hike to 25 basis points at the next meeting, which is tantamount to consolidating expectations that the Fed will slow down the pace of monetary tightening again. Waller is one of the Fed’s leading inflation hawks and an advocate of aggressive rate hikes last year.

“Based on the data available so far, there seems to be little volatility ahead, so I’m currently in favor of a quarter-point hike at the next (FOMC) meeting,” Waller said in remarks prepared for the Council on Foreign Relations meeting in New York. The next meeting will be held from January 31st to February 1st.

Waller said the Fed’s move to pause rate hikes would depend on the direction of inflation, adding that correcting the mistake of raising rates too high would be easier to control than failing to deliver on inflation. Referring to his support for a 25 basis point rate hike at the next meeting, Waller also said that since then, “I’ll do what the data tells me … if inflation starts picking up again … ..the rate hikes just won’t stop.”

He added that the upcoming rate move, combined with the expected continued decline in inflation, brings the Fed “quite close” to a “sufficiently restrictive” rate to keep inflation under control, an indicator policymakers use to consider pausing further rate hikes .

With the federal funds target rate approaching 5 percent and inflation expected to fall to 3 percent or 3.5 percent this year, “those are restrictive real rates.”

Waller said he remained “cautious” about the path of inflation and expected “continued tightening of monetary policy” to be needed to bring inflation back down to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

He also cautioned against cutting rates prematurely, arguing that the Fed needs to “guard” against a return to “upward pressure” on inflation and that it will take at least “after the summer” to gain any confidence in that regard.

U.S. existing home sales fell to their lowest level in 12 years in December, but a retreat in mortgage rates raised cautious hopes that the struggling housing market may be close to finding a floor. The report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) on Friday also showed median home prices rising at the slowest pace since the early days of the pandemic, forcing sellers in some areas to offer discounts.

The Fed’s fastest cycle of rate hikes since the 1980s has pushed the housing market into recession. “Existing home sales are somewhat lagging and lower mortgage rates could help support housing market activity in the coming months,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital.

Existing home sales fell 1.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units in December, the lowest level since November 2010. Existing home sales fell for the 11th straight month, the longest streak of declines going back to 1999. Sales are not counted until the contract is completed.

The euro edged higher against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank Governing Council and Austrian central bank president Robert Holzmann told Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Friday that he expected at least two rate hikes in the first half of the year, with each 50 basis points.

His comments were in line with recent comments from other ECB policymakers after ECB President Christine Lagarde pushed back on market bets the central bank would slow the pace of rate hikes. Bets on slower rate hikes come as inflation has fallen recently and the pressure to keep pace with other central banks has eased. Die Presse quoted Holzmann as saying, “My expectation is that this pace (50 basis point hike) will happen many times, at least in the first half of this year,” he used the German word for “many times”. “mehrere”, meaning twice or more.

Holzmann, one of the first ECB hawks to push for a rate hike this cycle, also voiced support for Lagarde. “She is a reliable representative of a stability-minded monetary policy. The job of the (governing) committee has also become a little easier because of greater unity,” he added.

Traders have recently scaled back their expectations that the ECB will raise borrowing costs after data showed inflation was falling in both the euro zone and the U.S., and as the Federal Reserve discussed scaling back rate hikes.

But Lagarde and fellow policymaker Knott said investors had underestimated the ECB’s determination to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target in the 20-nation euro zone from 9.2 percent last month.

While headline inflation eased, core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, did not, Holzman said. Rates must continue to rise as long as core inflation does not fall significantly, he said. “Core inflation is now above 5 percent, which is still 2.5 times our target,” he said.

market news

There is no work during the Spring Festival!The power battery industry accelerates the expansion of production capacity to meet market demand

As of October 2022, the national power and energy storage battery capacity planning has exceeded 6480GWh. The expansion rate of power battery production capacity is still accelerating. Some organizations estimate that from 2023 to 2025, the compound growth rate of domestic first- and second-tier power battery manufacturers’ planned production capacity will be 28% and 46%, respectively. At present, power battery manufacturers have been rushing to work, and some will not stop working during the Spring Festival this year, and recruitment is much earlier than in previous years. The reason why power battery companies have to step up recruitment is to ensure that orders are delivered on time. In the context of the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry, in order to ensure the safety and stability of the power battery supply chain, various car companies have given large orders to power battery companies, and the supply cycle is 5 to 10 years, and the supply quantity reaches dozens of GWh Even hundreds of GWh.

European gas prices rebound as traders eye demand recovery

The benchmark European natural gas futures contract rose 6%, erasing earlier losses, as traders weighed the risks of a recovery in demand from some sectors after a recent plunge. While LNG imports continue with storage levels in the region well above seasonal norms, the current cold snap is boosting demand. “While the healthy storage and continued ample LNG situation is weighing on the market, we are at risk of a rebound in underlying industrial demand,” said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analysis at ICIS in London, noting that ammonia production in Europe is now starting again Profitable, which could lead to greater consumption. Also, supply from Norway remains limited due to seasonal maintenance. Outages at French nuclear power plants added to market concerns, with capacity cuts at another subsidiary of EDF extended for another six weeks on Friday.

U.S. existing home sales continue to slide, post biggest annual drop since 2008

U.S. existing home sales slumped to their lowest level in more than a decade in December, amid one of the worst years on record for the U.S. housing market against the backdrop of rapidly surging mortgage rates. According to data released by the National Association of Realtors on Friday, the total number of existing home sales in the United States fell by 1.5% to an annualized rate of 4.02 million in December, the lowest level since 2010. The transaction volume has declined for 11 consecutive months. For the whole of 2022, U.S. second-hand housing sales will drop by 17.8%, the largest decline since 2008. The Fed’s most aggressive tightening in decades has sent mortgage rates soaring to their highest level in 20 years in 2022, crowding out many would-be buyers.

Germany welcomes third LNG terminal

Germany’s third floating LNG terminal has been delivered, another step toward increasing fuel imports and replacing Russian supplies. The Hoegh Gannet LNG terminal has arrived in Brunsbuettel, near Hamburg, where several weeks of commissioning and trial runs will begin. The first LNG cargo will arrive by the end of this month, German energy company RWE said in a statement on Friday. During the tests, the unit will be connected to a new gas pipeline that will deliver the fuel to Germany’s energy grid by February. RWE CEO Markus Kreber said the floating LNG terminal made gas imports possible, thereby strengthening Germany’s security of supply.

Cui Dongshu of the Passenger Federation: The national passenger car market has an inventory of 3.58 million units and an inventory of 69 days. It is recommended that the industry carefully set the pace of production and sales

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Federation of Passenger Passengers, issued an article through his personal WeChat public account, saying that in December 2022, the national passenger car inventory will be 3.58 million units, including 810,000 manufacturers and 2.77 million units. Due to the release of epidemic control, December is facing the arrival of the peak season, and the pre-holiday retail sales in January are relatively high, but the pre-holiday period is short, and the post-holiday recovery period is long. Therefore, we predict that the total sales volume of manufacturers from January to February will be low. Although the inventory of the passenger car industry calculated from this has dropped sharply, the number of days that the inventory can support in the future is 69 days, entering a relatively sensitive high inventory cycle. Judging from the current inventory level of 3.58 million units and the expected slow market recovery after the Spring Festival, it is recommended that the industry carefully set the pace of production and sales for the future market, track environmental and market changes in a timely manner, and have a more accurate spring market judgment in early February. Timely adjust the pace of production to effectively meet market demand.

World Economic Forum calls for joint efforts to tackle multiple challenges

According to Xinhua News Agency, the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting came to an end in Davos, Switzerland on the 20th. Many representatives from the political, business, and academic circles at the meeting called on countries to bridge differences, strengthen cooperation, and work together to tackle multiple challenges. In his closing speech on the same day, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende said that this year’s annual meeting has made progress in addressing climate change, promoting more equitable growth, and releasing the dividends of cutting-edge technologies. He said avoiding a global recession and building a solid growth agenda are critical to preventing a fragmentation of the global economy. “We can shape a more resilient, sustainable and equitable future, and the only way we can do that is by coming together.”

Google plans to cut 6% of its global workforce, cutting about 12,000 people

Google parent Alphabet (GOOG.O, GOOGL.O) said it would cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce. Company CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday that the layoffs would affect jobs globally and across the company, writing, “We take full responsibility for the decisions that have led us to this point.” “. “At a moment as important as this is, we need to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct talent and capital to our highest priorities,” Pichai wrote. He said the company “faces a huge opportunity” in artificial intelligence, a key investment area where Google has faced stiff competition recently. With the layoffs amid a global economic downturn and soaring inflation, Google joins a slew of tech giants that have slashed operations, with Meta Platforms (META.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) Both have recently announced staff reductions.

World Tourism Organization: Global tourism will usher in a strong recovery in 2023

The “2023 Global Tourism Barometer” report released by the United Nations World Tourism Organization pointed out that although there are still many challenges and uncertainties in the fields of economy, health, and geopolitics, the global tourism industry will usher in a strong recovery in 2023. The report pointed out that the number of international tourist arrivals in the world may return to 80%-95% of the pre-epidemic level in 2023, depending on the economic slowdown, the recovery of tourism in the Asia-Pacific region, the development of the Russia-Ukraine war and other factors.