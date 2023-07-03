Financial Breakfast on July 3: Focus on Fed Meeting Minutes and Potential RBA Interest Rate Hike

Financial Breakfast on July 3: Focus on the minutes of the Fed meeting, the RBA may continue to raise interest rates this week

On July 3, the financial markets will be closely watching the minutes of the recent Federal Reserve meeting, as well as the upcoming resolution from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regarding interest rates. These events will provide important insights into the future of monetary policy in both countries.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to participate in the 2023 annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA) and deliver a speech. Market participants will be paying close attention to any signals regarding future interest rate hikes. With the US currently going through an economic crisis, President Biden is seeking to boost the economy’s resilience through infrastructure development. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that investing in public infrastructure can stimulate economic growth.

In Eastern Europe, the agriculture ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania will be meeting to discuss food security and the impact of Ukrainian agricultural products. Poland is particularly concerned about protecting its market from the influx of Ukrainian agricultural goods.

Air pollution in many parts of the United States has worsened due to smog from forest fires in Canada. The CDC has issued a warning about the potential health effects of smog, including headaches, eye discomfort, and respiratory issues. The situation is expected to gradually improve over the weekend.

Zheng Shanjie, Director of the National Development and Reform Commission, emphasized the need to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing clusters in China. This includes consolidating the position of industries such as new energy vehicles, 5G technology, and photovoltaics.

The Yangtze River Delta Railway has begun its summer operations and is expected to transport over 150 million passengers, a record high. The railway will introduce new train routes and increase the frequency of existing ones to meet the travel needs of passengers during the summer season.

In the precious metals market, gold prices rose on Friday despite posting their first quarterly decline in three quarters. Expectations of US interest rate hikes have put pressure on gold prices. Silver and platinum also experienced gains, but platinum saw its biggest monthly loss in two years. Palladium, however, suffered its third consecutive quarterly decline.

Oil prices ended higher on Friday, despite falling for the fourth straight quarter. Concerns about global economic activity affecting fuel demand have weighed on prices. However, signs of stronger US economic activity and a drop in oil inventories provided some support to the market.

The US dollar index fell on Friday after economic data showed a cooling in consumer spending, which raised questions about the Federal Reserve’s approach to combating inflation. Treasury yields also declined following the release of the data. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE price index, rose 3.8% in the 12 months to May, the smallest increase since April. However, inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

Overall, the financial markets are eagerly awaiting the minutes of the Fed meeting and the RBA resolution, which will provide further clarity on the direction of monetary policy in both countries.

