Financial Breakfast on June 2: Gold climbs to one-week high as bets on June rate hike fade after weak U.S. data – Sina

Financial Breakfast on June 2: Gold climbs to one-week high as bets on June rate hike fade after weak U.S. data – Sina
  1. June 2 Financial Breakfast: Gold climbs to one-week high as bets on June rate hike fade after weak U.S. data Sina
  2. Fed prepares to hold stance in June, but still hikes later Wall Street Journal
  3. British financial market express: Fed officials have different views on interest rate hikes, US employment is still strong Provider Investing.com Yingwei Finance Investing.com
  4. ‘New Fed Newswire’: Rate hikes likely to be on hold in June, but more likely this summer Wall Street news
  5. Financial Breakfast on June 1: Federal Reserve officials released interest rate hike signals, the dollar fell from highs, and gold prices rose Huitong.com
