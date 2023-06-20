Financial Breakfast on June 20: The rise in the US dollar dragged down the price of gold, pay attention to Powell’s congressional testimony Provider FX678

Financial Breakfast on June 20: The rise in the U.S. dollar drags down gold prices, focusing on Powell’s congressional testimony

On Tuesday (June 20), Beijing time, the dollar climbed on Monday and the pound was close to a 14-month high. Investors digested a series of monetary policy decisions by several central banks last week and waited for the Bank of England to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday. Gold prices fell. Trading volume was thin due to the U.S. holiday.

Commodity close: U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,964.00. Brent crude oil fell 0.68% to settle at $76.09 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $71.17 a barrel.

preview tuesday

precious metal

Gold prices fell on Monday in thin trading due to the U.S. holiday, with the dollar rebounding from lows hit in the previous session and markets awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill later this week.

The dollar index rose from a one-month low hit on Friday. Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said that “given that last week’s events ultimately failed to allow gold to break out of the $1,940 to $1,980 range,” the question remains how to break out of this range.

Gold rose 0.2% last week as traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in July after officials left rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes, but sent a hawkish signal. Markets are awaiting Powell’s congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for clues on future rates.

In addition, the European Union will release its inflation report on Wednesday, and the market has basically digested the expectation that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates in July. The Bank of England is expected to announce another 25 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $23.98 an ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $977.25 and palladium fell 0.7% to $1,400.65.

crude

Oil prices fell on Monday as economic worries outweighed a boost from OPEC+ production cuts and a seventh straight weekly decline in the U.S. oil and gas rig count. Jorge Leon, senior vice president at Rystad Energy, said the oil market was watching for further signs of a pick-up in the global economy.

“Much will depend on how the economy performs in the second half of the year and the ability of the U.S. and Europe to avoid a slowdown in the face of higher interest rates,” Leon wrote in a research note.

But last week’s gains were helped by China‘s refinery run, which rose to the second-highest on record in May. U.S. energy companies cut the number of active oil and gas rigs for a seventh straight week, the first time since July 2020.

Rising Iranian oil exports also weighed on prices. Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran’s crude exports and oil production are set to hit record highs in 2023, boosting global supply as other producers curb output, according to consultancies, shipping data and a source familiar with the matter.

foreign exchange

The dollar climbed on Monday and sterling traded near 14-month highs as investors digested a series of monetary policy decisions from several central banks last week and awaited the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday. Movements in currency markets have been dominated by global central banks’ efforts to curb high inflation, with the dollar index suffering its biggest weekly drop since January last week after the Federal Reserve skipped raising interest rates.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 102.480, still not far from a one-month low of 102.00 hit on Friday. Investors expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points when it meets on Thursday, as the central bank fights inflation four times its target. Sterling traded near a 14-month high against the dollar, with markets expecting the U.K. to raise interest rates faster than other major economies. Sterling was last down 0.2 percent at $1.27960.

Money markets are pricing in a 72% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the Bank of England on Thursday, and a 28% chance of a 50 basis point hike. Last week, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signaled further rate hikes to curb inflation; the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday and left room for further rate hikes; the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-loose policy unchanged on Friday.

European Central Bank executive member Schnabel (Isabel Schnabel) said that inflation in the euro zone may exceed the central bank’s recently raised forecast, and the central bank should rather do too much in raising interest rates than too little.

The chief economist of the European Central Bank, Lan En, said that the central bank is likely to raise interest rates again next month, but it is too early to predict the decision at the September meeting, and the decision will be made based on future data.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.09190, near a one-month high, while the yen was roughly flat at 141.840 yen, near a seven-month low of 142.005 hit earlier on Monday.

Traders will be closely watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any clues about the future path of interest rates.

Currency analysts at MUFG said in a note that the testimony was one of the key risk events for the dollar this week, but they said they expected a message similar to what followed last week’s Fed decision. “The Fed has made it clear they now feel they can slow down the pace of rate hikes, but the decision to skip a hike this month does not mean the cycle is over,” the agency’s analysts said, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The market expects a 72% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July.

market news

ECB Governing Council Stunaras: Rate hikes may end this year

European Central Bank Governing Council Stunaras said on Monday that interest rate hikes may end this year, but he warned that an economic recession must be avoided due to interest rate hikes. Stoneras said: “It is important to proceed carefully with the next steps, which should be gradual and measured. We should curb inflation while ensuring financial stability and avoiding a recession.” Although the ECB Governing Council Some members of the U.S. central bank warned that monetary policy may need to be tightened after the summer, but others were cautious about speculating too early on the outcome of the September meeting. Stoneras also said: “We should not underestimate the powerful effect that the monetary measures already in place will have when they take full effect. We are close to the end of the cycle of rising interest rates, although not quite there yet.”

Total EU imports of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia fell by 90% in March

According to data released by Eurostat on June 19 local time, the EU’s total imports of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia fell to 1.4 million tons in March this year, compared with an average monthly import volume of 15.2 million tons from 2019 to 2022. , compared with a 90% reduction in imports in March this year. Russia has always been an important source of oil for the EU, but after the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia, including a ban on importing Russian oil. Currently, the EU has begun to divert its sources of oil imports.

World leaders gather in Paris this week to discuss global lending architecture and more

World leaders will gather in Paris this week for talks focused on climate, debt relief, lending structures and more, as French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to rally support for an overhaul of the global lending architecture. The talks are likely to result in a list of action targets and a timetable for what global leaders have agreed to and what is expected to happen in the coming months. A senior U.S. Treasury Department official said, though, that no major decisions were expected at the summit. The summit is important and rare because it will include leaders from Paris Club members to major wealthy creditor countries such as Saudi Arabia, as well as the leaders of the IMF and World Bank, and will also be attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Europe keeps breaking heat records, becoming the fastest-warming continent in the world

According to the latest joint report of the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, the temperature on the European continent in 2022 will be 2.3 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. Ocean surface temperatures hit record highs and glaciers melted further. High temperature weather and climate disasters caused a total of 16,365 deaths across Europe, most of which were related to high temperature, and caused economic losses of up to 2 billion US dollars, mainly due to severe weather such as floods and storms. The report comes as scientists have said 2023 is likely to be the hottest year on record globally.

Russian refiners have ramped up crude runs to highest level in nine weeks

In the week to June 14, Russian refineries processed 5.49 million barrels per day of crude oil, up nearly 194,000 barrels per day from the previous week and the highest processing rate since the second half of April, according to people familiar with the matter. Crude supplies from domestic refineries and seaborne exports remain key indicators for oil market watchers looking for clues to Russia’s production levels. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak has repeatedly said that Russia is fully implementing production cut plans, but strong seaborne exports and a recovery in domestic crude processing have cast doubt on these claims. “With the spring maintenance season largely over, Russia is recovering daily refinery throughput,” said Viktor Katona, head of oil analysis at commodity data service Kpler.

Spain’s Air Europa pilots start new round of strike

On June 19 local time, the pilots of Spanish Air Europa began a new round of strikes, and the company’s 16 flights originally planned to take off on the 19th were cancelled. According to a previous statement issued by the Spanish Pilots Union, the current round of strikes will continue until July 2. The pilot union stated that the company violated the preliminary agreement reached on June 8 and failed to meet the requirements of salary and working conditions, so the strike is still going on. From May 22 to June 2, Air Europa pilots carried out a total of 8 rounds of strikes, canceling a total of 114 flights.

