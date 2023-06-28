Financial Breakfast on June 28: Strong U.S. data drags down gold prices, focus shifts to Powell’s speech Provider FX678

Financial Breakfast on June 28: Strong U.S. data drags down gold prices, focus shifts to Powell’s speech

On Wednesday (June 28), Beijing time, the U.S. dollar index fell back on Tuesday after a series of economic data released earlier showed that the U.S. economy is still resilient and may not be close to recession, while the euro climbed after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke. Gold prices turned from gains to losses as traders awaited speeches from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and more data that could provide clues to future interest rate hikes.

Commodity close: U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 percent to settle at $1,923.80 an ounce. Brent crude futures settled down 2.6 percent at $72.26 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 2.4 percent to $67.70 a barrel.

U.S. stocks closed: the Dow Jones index closed up 0.63% at 33926.74 points; the S&P 500 index closed up 1.13% at 4377.56 points; the Nasdaq composite index closed up 1.65% at 13555.67 points.

wednesday preview

precious metal

Gold prices turned lower on Tuesday after strong U.S. economic data, while traders awaited speeches from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and more data that could provide clues on future interest rate hikes.

The U.S. consumer confidence index rose to its highest level in nearly a year and a half in June, and new home sales rose 12.2% in May, beating expectations.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said, “The gold market doesn’t like the news. Better economic data will boost expectations for Fed tightening and should also push U.S. bond yields higher.”

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed, and gold prices have fallen about 2.6 percent this month, and if they hold, the monthly line is set to fall for a second straight month.

Investors are awaiting Powell’s upcoming speech, as well as a slew of key economic data due on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.79 an ounce, heading for a third straight session of gains. Platinum fell 0.2% to $922.78 an ounce and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,297.89 an ounce.

Oil prices slid more than 2% on Tuesday on signals that central banks may not be done raising interest rates, while investors awaited data that could reveal fuel consumption during the peak U.S. summer driving season.

Both contracts have largely traded in a $10 range since early May. Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said prices were largely driven by “changing interest rate expectations”.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that stubbornly high inflation would require the bank to avoid announcing an end to rate hikes. Higher rates would weigh on economic activity and oil demand.

“Despite concerns about a slowdown in Europe, they’re going to do their best on rates, and that puts downward pressure,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

U.S. consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly a year-and-a-half in June on renewed optimism about the labor market.

Brent’s six-month backwardation , or the price of the front-month contract at a premium to the far-dated contract, hit its lowest level since December and was largely close to positive, suggesting that concerns about supply shortages are fading. The two-month spread is in slight contango, meaning that the far-month contract is more expensive than the front-month contract, suggesting traders are digesting a slight oversupply in the market. Meanwhile, the market has shrugged off the aborted mutiny of Wagner mercenaries in Russia over the weekend, with Russian oil loading still on schedule.

foreign exchange

The U.S. dollar index retreated on Tuesday after a slew of economic data suggested the U.S. economy remains resilient and may not be close to recession, while the euro climbed after comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

The dollar retreated further after data showed that new orders for U.S. capital goods unexpectedly rose in May, but the April figure was revised down to suggest businesses remained somewhat cautious about new capital investment.

However, the dollar pared losses after the release of the U.S. consumer confidence data. The World Enterprise Research Institute announced that the consumer confidence index in June rose to 109.7 from 102.5 in the previous month, the highest since January 2022.

Other data, such as new home sales in May and home prices in April, also suggested that the housing market has weathered the Fed’s rise in interest rates.

Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com said: “The problem is that there is no sign that a recession is coming, you don’t see it in any statistics, what you have is a historical pattern, which is when the Fed accelerates at this pace and magnitude. When there’s interest, there’s a recession. That’s the model that everybody’s looking at — you know, models don’t always work.”

The dollar index fell 0.234% to 102.490. The yen fell 0.36 percent to 144.02 against the dollar, having earlier hit 144.02, its weakest since Nov. 10, as investors focused on possible intervention by the Bank of Japan, which traded around 145 to the dollar the last time the central bank intervened.

Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it now expects the Fed to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points in July, compared with its previous estimate of a pause, and raised its terminal rate forecast to 5.375%.

“We will closely monitor movements in the foreign exchange market with a strong sense of urgency and respond appropriately if they become excessive,” Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

The yen has been under pressure, with the Bank of Japan maintaining an accommodative monetary policy, while central banks around the world have embarked on a path of rapid rate hikes in response to stubbornly high inflation.

The euro rose 0.49 percent to $1.0957, having earlier climbed to $1.0976, its highest since June 22, after a speech by ECB officials.

Lagarde said on Tuesday that inflation in the euro zone had entered a new phase and was likely to linger for a while. “It’s unlikely the central bank will say with full confidence that interest rates have peaked any time soon,” she said.

Other ECB policymakers do not expect clear evidence that inflation has slowed enough for the ECB to pause rate hikes.

EUR/JPY rose 0.84% ​​to 157.830. Sterling was last trading at $1.2745, up 0.26% on the day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Bailey and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will speak on a panel with Lagarde on Wednesday.

The Russian ruble was down 1.24% at 85.47 per dollar, on track for a fourth straight session of losses after hitting its weakest since March 2022 on Monday.

Russia’s Wagnerian mercenary chief Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin praised his armed forces for avoiding a civil war under a deal to end a brief mutiny.

market news

Iran says oil cooperation with Saudis has ‘initially started’

The chairman of the National Iranian Oil Company said that due to the revival of Iran-Saudi relations, the oil cooperation between the two countries has “initially started”. Currently, two Iranian oil companies are working in the Furuzan oil field, and it is expected that there will be good news of an increase in the output of the oil field soon. It is understood that the Furuzan Oilfield is located 100 kilometers southeast of Iran’s Khark Island and is connected to the Saudi Arabian Marjang Oilfield.

ECB’s Simkus: I’m ‘not surprised’ by September rate hike

ECB Governing Councilor Simkus said he did not rule out further rate hikes after the summer as inflation remains too strong, partly due to a resilient labor market. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to raise rates in September,” Simkus said. For investors, when the European Central Bank will end its historic monetary tightening policy is a key question. Most economists see ECB officials keeping the deposit rate on hold at 3.75% after raising rates by 25 basis points next month, although money markets expect deposit rates to peak at around 4% later this year.

UK set for hottest June on record

According to the National Met Office, June 2023 will be the hottest June in the UK since records began in 1884, and is expected to break the records set in 1940 and 1976. Meteorologists say that while forecasts for the next few days point to a trend toward average temperatures, it won’t be enough to prevent June 2023 from becoming the UK’s hottest June. Climate change is increasing the frequency of hotter and drier summers in the UK and increasing the likelihood of record-breaking heat. The highest temperature in the UK so far this month is 32.2 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature at this time is usually in the teens or twenties.

The compound growth rate of China‘s automotive cloud market in the next five years will be 53.6%

According to the “China Quarterly Passenger Car Market Data Tracking Report” released by the international data company IDC, the new energy passenger car market is growing rapidly, accelerating the implementation of smart cabin and smart driving functions in the passenger car market; as the basis of the Internet of Vehicles Facilities, the automotive cloud market will usher in a blowout development. It is estimated that the compound growth rate of China‘s automotive cloud market will be 53.6% in the next five years, and the market size will exceed 60 billion yuan in 2027.

Wang Xiao, Director of the Electronic Information Industry Division of the Shanghai Economic and Information Commission: will promote the gathering of more automotive chip companies, resources, and elements in this city

At the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Industry Cluster Innovation Achievement Exchange Conference held today, Wang Xiao, director of the Electronic Information Industry Division of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, said that in the future, Shanghai will continue to promote the gathering of more automotive chip companies, resources, and elements in the city. Promote the technological innovation, on-board application and ecological construction of automotive chips. Continue to promote the linkage of car cores, attract and gather enterprises in the automotive chip industry chain, open up the entire industry chain from complete vehicles, auto parts to chip and car specification testing, and promote the coordination of upstream and downstream industrial chains; continue to adhere to opening up to the outside world, and encourage global automotive chips Enterprises are deeply involved in the Chinese market and actively support enterprises to carry out international exchanges and cooperation; continue to optimize the business environment, make good use of strategic advantages such as the free trade zone, the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, and the Science and Technology Innovation Board to provide efficient, accurate, and intelligent government services; the fourth is to continue Give full play to the role of the industry, promote industry alliances, industry associations and other units to give full play to their roles, and assist in the docking of research tasks, industrial chain cooperation, and regional integration and development.

