Financial Breakfast on May 13: Gold hits the lowest in a week and falls for the week, affected by the strengthening of the US dollar and US bond yields Provider FX678

Financial Breakfast on May 13: Gold prices hit a one-week low and fell for the week, affected by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields



On Saturday, Beijing time (May 13), the dollar rose against the euro and the British pound on Friday, and hit its biggest weekly gain since February, after consumer confidence data exacerbated concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling and monetary policy, investors Turning to the safe-haven dollar; Gold prices hit their lowest in a week and also fell for the week, dragged down by rising dollar and U.S. bond yields.

Commodity closing situation:U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $2,019.80. Brent crude futures settled down 1.1 percent at $74.17; U.S. crude futures fell 1.2 percent to $70.04.

U.S. stocks close:The Dow Jones Index closed down 0.03% at 33300.62 points; the S&P 500 Index closed down 0.15% at 4124.58 points; the Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.35% at 12284.74 points.

precious metal

Gold prices hit their lowest in a week on Friday and also fell for the week, weighed down by a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. The dollar hit a one-month high and posted its biggest weekly gain since September, making gold less attractive to buyers of other currencies. The rise in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields further weakened the appeal of non-yielding gold. However, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said: “Given that we will see persistent debt ceiling issues in the next few weeks, the upside for a stronger dollar is limited, and if this continues, gold will benefit.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact date for when the Treasury would run out of cash to service U.S. debt was still uncertain, but she would keep Congress updated on changes to that date, which could be as early as June 1 day.

Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said the bullish sentiment in the gold market remained strong amid expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year, adding that traders had actually priced in a 25 basis point rate cut by September.

However, Fed Governor Bowman reiterated the Fed’s stance that it will raise interest rates if necessary to combat still high inflation.

Spot silver was down 0.9 percent at $23.95 an ounce, down more than 6 percent for the week, its worst week in seven months. Platinum fell 3.5% to $1,054.93 and palladium fell 2.5% to $1,511.90.

Oil prices ended more than 1 percent lower on Friday, posting their third straight weekly loss, as the market weighed supply concerns against renewed economic concerns about the United States

The dollar held on to modest gains against the euro on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since February, as uncertainty over the U.S. debt ceiling and monetary policy prompted a flight to safety.

John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC, said: “The lack of confidence in the economy is translating into safer dollars, which is also causing pessimism on oil demand.”

Fears of a recession in the world‘s largest oil consumer grew, with talks on a debt ceiling delayed and worries intensified about another crisis-hit regional bank.

The number of active U.S. oil and gas rigs fell to the lowest in nearly a year this week, with the weekly decline in natural gas rigs the largest since February 2016, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a closely watched report on Friday.

The market has drawn some support from forecasts of supply shortages in the second half of the year, although Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Ghani said Iraq does not believe OPEC+ will cut oil production further at its next meeting in June.

The U.S. Department of Energy may start buying back oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after completing a release mandated by Congress in June, the U.S. energy secretary said. This also brought some support to the market.

foreign exchange

The dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain since February, as investors turned to the safe-haven greenback after consumer confidence data stoked concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling and monetary policy.

U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a six-month low in May, a survey by the University of Michigan showed on Friday, as they worried that a political wrangling over raising the federal government’s borrowing limit could trigger a recession. Consumers’ long-term inflation expectations jumped this month to their highest level since 2011, bad news for the Fed, which last week signaled it may pause its fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s.

“Interest rate differentials continue to give the dollar an edge,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. “The surprise in the University of Michigan’s survey of consumer confidence paints a picture of stagflation for the U.S. economy, which could pave the way for another Fed hike at its June meeting.” rate, but certainly reduces the chances of a rate cut in the second half of the year.”

Recent data showing a slowing economy has given the Fed reason to pause rate hikes at its June meeting. Earlier data showed that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) fell to 4.9% year-on-year in April. Moreover, initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week.

But the labor market is still tight. In March, every unemployed person corresponds to 1.6 job vacancies, which is much higher than the range of 1.0-1.2. Only at this level will the labor market not produce too much inflation. Federal Reserve Governor Bowman said that if inflation remains high, the Fed may need to raise interest rates further.

Sterling fell 0.5% to $1.2448, while the euro fell 0.6% to $1.0851, having touched a one-month low a day earlier. The dollar index rose 0.6 percent to 102.69 and was up 1.4 percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain since February.

Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera, noted that still-high U.S. inflation has raised some doubts about the Federal Reserve’s year-end rate cuts, and the view that other central banks may also be closer to pausing rate hikes has also weighed on European currencies.

Manimbo wrote: “This week’s dollar rally has been driven by multiple factors. The dollar has become a safe haven amid concerns about China‘s economic weakness and Wall Street volatility. Although stronger, it is too early to tell whether the dollar’s weakness has reversed. .The market needs to withdraw rate cut expectations to give the dollar meaningful upward momentum.”

Futures traders expect the Fed to pause rate hikes in June, with rates falling later in the year. The Fed’s current benchmark interest rate range is 5%-5.25%, rising rapidly from near zero in March 2022.

market news

Biden Nominates Fed Governor Jefferson as Fed No. 2

Biden will nominate Jefferson and Coogler to key positions in Fed policymaking. If confirmed by the Senate, Jefferson, already a Fed governor, would become the Fed’s vice chairman, while Kugler, a senior World Bank official, would join the Fed’s board of governors. Jefferson, 61, began his 14-year term on the Fed’s board of governors last year after spending his career in academia. Coogler, 53, is a Colombian-American economist and currently the executive director of the World Bank in the United States. She may become the first Hispanic governor in the 109-year history of the Federal Reserve.

German Finance Minister Lindner: ‘Sensible’ action needed to resolve U.S. debt impasse

German Finance Minister Lindner called on US politicians to resolve an impasse over its debt ceiling at a G7 meeting in Niigata, Japan. “By sanity, I mean a responsible, ethical decision that is not just the result of party political considerations or short-term motives, but recognizes the consequences of such a decision,” he said. U.S. President Joe Biden He has been at odds with congressional Republicans on raising the US federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of “very serious implications” if the US defaults. Klaas Knot, chairman of the Financial Stability Board, told CNBC that this will be the source of all shocks.

Unemployment rate in OECD area to be 4.8% in March 2023

On May 12, local time, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released a report stating that the unemployment rate in the OECD area will be 4.8% in March 2023. Among them, the monthly unemployment rate in March 2023 in 15 countries remained the same as that of the previous month, the unemployment rate in 14 countries decreased, 5 countries increased, and the unemployment rate in 8 countries was at or near the lowest level. The cumulative number of unemployed people fell slightly to 33.1 million, close to the lowest value recorded in July 2022.

Zhu Min: By 2050, China‘s cumulative investment in carbon neutrality is estimated to need 180 trillion yuan

Zhu Min, vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said on the 12th that his team’s previous analysis showed that by 2050, China‘s cumulative investment in carbon neutrality is expected to be about 180 trillion yuan. The investment in carbon neutrality is large-scale, long-term, and high-risk. Early investment before the peak is mainly in new energy, new energy infrastructure, and new energy technology innovation, which lays the foundation for future transformation and requires innovative investment tools. Reform the existing investment and financing system and increase the development of the bond market, such as REITs and other products.

EU proposes formal closure of pipelines to Germany, Poland receiving Russian oil

The European Union has proposed formally cutting off Russian oil pipelines to Germany and Poland. Under an exemption from EU sanctions, the two countries were allowed to continue receiving Russian oil through the northern section of the “Friendship” (Druzhba) pipeline. However, both countries have stopped importing crude through the pipeline, honoring previous pledges to reduce imports, so the move is largely symbolic. An exemption allowing gas to be supplied to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the pipeline’s southern branch will remain in place.