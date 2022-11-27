© Reuters. Financial Breakfast Nov 26: Dollar climbs in holiday-thin trade, gold steady below one-week highs



On Saturday (November 26), Beijing time, the dollar rose across the board in quiet trading after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Friday, but remained near multi-month lows, with the prospect of the Fed slowing down its policy tightening still weighing on the Gold held steady below one-week highs on a firmer dollar, but set for only marginal gains this week on expectations the Fed’s stance on rate hikes will soften; Oil prices fell nearly 2% in light trading, with the week’s trading mainly Driven by demand concerns and Western haggling over a cap on Russian oil prices.

Commodity closing situation:Brent crude futures fell 2% to settle at $83.63 a barrel, paring some earlier gains. U.S. crude futures fell 2.1% to $76.28 a barrel, with trading volumes remaining thin. U.S. gold futures settled at $1,754 an ounce, up 0.5%.

U.S. stocks closed:The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45% to 34347.03; the S&P 500 fell 0.03% to 4026.12; the Nasdaq fell 0.52% to 11226.36.

Global Market Overview

The U.S. stock market Nasdaq ended lower in thin trading on Friday, with trading hours shortened by the holiday, Apple under pressure, and investors focused on Black Friday sales and the epidemic. Investors focused on retailers, with Black Friday sales kicking off against a backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and cooling economic growth.

Black Friday sales were expected to attract record numbers of shoppers, but lines outside stores on what is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year were thinned out by inclement weather.

Under the impact of inflation, US retail stocks have become a barometer of consumer confidence. So far this year, the S&P 500 retail index has tumbled more than 30 percent, compared with a 15 percent decline for the S&P 500 .

Retailers Target, Macy’s and Best Buy were mixed. The S&P consumer discretionary index edged up. “It’s a very low volume day, most of the People are staying at home, I never take the Friday after Thanksgiving deal seriously.”

About 4.54 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with the 11.25 billion daily average over the past 20 sessions. Starting next week, investors will focus on retail sales and the Fed’s next move, Cofrancesco said.

Wall Street’s main indexes have bounced back strongly from lows hit in early October, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent, helped by a better-than-expected earnings season and more recently on hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow down its aggressive pace of rate hikes.

Analysts now see a 71.1% chance the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its December meeting, with rates peaking in June 2023.

precious metal

Gold prices steadied below a one-week high on Friday as the dollar strengthened, but were set for only modest gains this week on expectations that the Federal Reserve’s stance on raising interest rates will soften.

Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said that with gold tracking the dollar and trading volumes low, “it doesn’t take too much to move the market in either direction, and it’s likely to stay that way throughout the day. “

The rapid rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year have limited the traditional role of non-yielding gold as a hedge against inflation and other uncertainties. However, traders are now pricing in a narrower hike at the December meeting to 50 basis points after minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting suggested a slower pace of rate hikes.

Silver was little changed at $21.52 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.7% at $980.71 an ounce, both heading for weekly gains. Palladium fell 1.4% to $1,854.47 an ounce, heading for a lower week.

Oil prices fell 2% on Friday in thinly traded markets, a week dominated by demand concerns and Western haggling over a cap on Russian oil prices. “We gave up some of our gains today on light post-holiday volume,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group, both on track for their third straight weekly decline after hitting 10-month lows this week. Brent crude is down 4.6% for the week, while WTI is set to drop 4.7%.

The market structure of Brent and WTI means that demand is softening now, and the backwardation structure – where the price of the front-month contract is higher than that of the far-month contract – has weakened significantly in recent sessions.

G7 and EU diplomats have been discussing a proposal to cap Russian oil prices at between $65-$70 a barrel, but have yet to reach an agreement. EU diplomats said a meeting of representatives of EU governments scheduled for Friday night to discuss the proposal had been cancelled.

Trading is expected to remain cautious until an agreement is reached on a price cap, which will begin on Dec. 5 when the European Union will ban imports of Russian crude oil, the same day the price cap policy will begin. Deals will also be cautious ahead of the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, which includes allies including Russia, on Dec. 4.

foreign exchange

The U.S. dollar was broadly higher on Friday in thin trade following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but remained near multi-month lows, with the prospect of a slower pace of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve still weighing on the pressure.

Simon Harvey, senior FX analyst at Monex Europe, said: “All the signals today point to another day dominated by dollar consolidation rather than any major cross-asset drivers. Liquidity is fairly limited and there is no major news from other markets .”

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.04015 , but remained not far from a four-month high of $1.0481 hit in mid-November. For the week, the euro rose 0.7 percent against the dollar.

Since the beginning of this year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates on a large scale several times to combat high inflation, driving the dollar to surge against all major currencies. But recent weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data has fueled investor bets that the dollar’s rally may be over.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that most policymakers agreed that a slower pace of rate hikes would soon be appropriate. On November 30, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution on the economic outlook and changes in the labor market.

Harvey said: “Powell’s first speech since the Nov. 2 meeting will be crucial. If he does not hit back at the recent easing of financial conditions, near-term support for the dollar may be reduced.” The dollar rose 0.4% against the yen to 139.14 In a sign of expanding inflationary pressures, government data showed that core consumer prices in Tokyo rose at a 40-year high year-on-year in November and were above the central bank’s 2 percent target for the sixth straight month.

Sterling was down 0.21% at $1.2084 as investors remained concerned about the UK’s economic outlook.

The People’s Bank of China announced on Friday that it will reduce the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions by 0.25 percentage points on December 5 (excluding financial institutions that have implemented a 5% deposit reserve ratio). After this reduction, the weighted average deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions is about 7.8%. The RRR cut released a total of about 500 billion yuan of long-term funds. This is the second time the central bank has lowered the RRR this year after lowering it in April this year.

market news

As winter approaches, Japan turns on electricity-saving mode for all

On the 1st of this month, the Japanese government issued an appeal, requiring households and businesses across the country to take effective measures to save electricity from December 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Faced with possible power shortages and rising electricity bills, citizens are generally taking power-saving measures. At the same time, when purchasing electrical appliances, consumers also begin to pay attention to the level of energy-saving indicators. As international energy prices continued to rise this year and the exchange rate of the yen fell sharply, the cost of power generation by Japanese power companies continued to increase, and the price of electricity began to rise all the way. The hidden worry of power supply shortages also began to emerge. In October, Japan’s electricity bills rose by 20.9% year-on-year. (CCTV)

European Commission agrees to release 3.6 billion euros in recovery funds for Greece

On November 25 local time, the European Commission announced that it had agreed to distribute a second recovery fund of 3.6 billion euros to Greece. Of this, 1.7 billion euros are grants and 1.9 billion euros are loans. The European Commission has sent its positive assessment to the EU Economic and Financial Committee and will make a final payment decision after receiving feedback.

EU delays talks on Russian oil price cap until Monday as differences remain

EU diplomats will not meet on Friday or the weekend to discuss Russia’s oil price cap as divisions within the bloc remain deep-rooted, according to people familiar with the matter. The EU is locked in debate over how strict the oil price cap should be. Countries such as Poland have opposed the European Commission’s proposal to cap oil prices at $65 a barrel, saying it would be too generous for Russia. Other countries, including Greece, do not want to fall below this level. EU diplomats had been optimistic that a deal could be struck on Friday, but the parties remained reluctant to make enough concessions.

All nuclear power plants in Ukraine have been reconnected to the grid

Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on November 25 that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine are once again connected to the national grid. Ukraine confirmed to the International Atomic Energy Agency on the 25th that the Rovne nuclear power plant, the South Ukraine nuclear power plant and the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant have been reconnected to the grid and are generating electricity. In addition, power at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has also been restored. Grossi also said IAEA nuclear safety and security experts had completed a week-long visit to Chernobyl, as well as the exclusion zone established around the plant after the 1986 accident. The expedition will help pave the way for upgrading and improving Chernobyl’s nuclear safety system.

France and Germany will coordinate to promote the implementation of the minimum tax rate for multinational enterprises

The finance ministers of France and Germany announced in Paris on the 24th that the two countries will coordinate and actively promote the implementation of the minimum tax rate for multinational enterprises. French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry, and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a joint statement on the same day that the two countries regard the implementation of an effective minimum tax rate for multinational companies at the EU level as the “final “Target”, will take rapid coordinated action at the national level to promote the implementation of the minimum tax rate for multinational enterprises, and invite all EU member states to join. In the two-pillar inclusive tax reform framework previously proposed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, one of the pillars is to set the global minimum corporate tax rate at 15%. The program is scheduled to be implemented in 2023. (Xinhua News Agency)

The People’s Bank of China decided to lower the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions on December 5, 2022

In order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, promote a steady decline in comprehensive financing costs, implement a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy, and consolidate the foundation for economic stabilization and upward growth, the People’s Bank of China decided to reduce the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions by 0.25 on December 5, 2022. Percentage points (excluding financial institutions that have implemented a 5% deposit reserve ratio). After this reduction, the weighted average deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions is about 7.8%. (People’s Bank of China)

The Japanese government has formulated a five-year plan to increase the number of unicorn companies from 6 to 100

On the 24th, the Japanese government summarized a five-year plan to strengthen the cultivation of start-ups, and put forward a goal that there will be only six unicorn companies (unlisted companies with a valuation of more than US$1 billion) in Japan in the future. 100 companies will support related businesses through funds. It is also proposed that the amount of investment in start-up companies will increase from the current 800 billion yen per year to 10 trillion yen in 2027.