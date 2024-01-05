Financial Dollars Surge Toward $1,100 Range as Uncertainty Drives Market Reactivity

After the third round of 2024, financial dollars picked up speed towards the $1,100 range. Cash with settlement rose almost 4% and is now trading at $1089.62. In the last five rounds, it accumulated an increase of $218.65, 25% from the 12/27 floor of $870.97.

In the case of the MEP, it registered an increase of 1.7% today and reached $1,051.17. In this case, the price recovered 12.6% from the 12/27 floor of $932.59. Both quotes react to the uncertainty of the political advances that President Javier Milei may have, with the imposition of changes and liberalization of the economy through DNU 70/2024 and the deregulation bill that he sent to Congress.

For its part, the free dollar closed this Thursday’s operations higher and is trading at $970 for purchase and $1,020 for sale, with an increase of $20 compared to the last close.

The gap returns to levels of 30% between financial quotes with respect to the official dollar. Meanwhile, they are also beginning to distance themselves from the free dollar.

Analyst Christian Buteler gave his point of view on the overheating of quotes in dollar. What can a small saver do in this scenario? Either he sees his pesos lose purchasing power or he buys u$s and waits,” he said.

The Central Bank, for its part, continues to buy foreign currency and accumulate reserves while keeping the import tap quite closed and the BOPREAL tenders do not start.

Today it bought 211 million dollars and gross reserves rose to US$23,881 million. In this way, the monetary authority will accumulate reserves, a key factor to spend the next few months waiting for the liquidation of the thick harvest at the end of April.

The price at Banco Nación was adjusted to $831.50 and with these values, the dollar for expenses in foreign currency with a card or the savings dollar is worth $1,330.40.

The value of the note in the average of the system’s banks is $853,145, and the wholesale dollar adjusted. For its part, the wholesale dollar rose to $811.70, sixty cents above yesterday’s close.

