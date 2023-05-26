Financial education about stock market and economy : BlackRock launches Bitcoin fund: why the world’s largest wealth manager is now betting on Bitcoin!

BlackRock is the largest wealth manager in the world. Some call the company a “secret world power”.

A look at the ownership structure of large listed corporations always shows one owner among the largest shareholders: BlackRock.

In August 2022, two decisions by the financial group were made public that affect Bitcoin and the digital asset market in general.

On the one hand, a partnership with the listed crypto trading platform Coinbase was announced and on the other hand, a separate Bitcoin fund for institutional US customers was launched.

What is BlackRock’s rationale for taking this step?

In this episode we discuss the decisions and what this could mean in perspective.

