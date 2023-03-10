Warren Buffett’s letters to shareholders have become a staple of the investment world over the past few decades.

In this episode, we discuss the findings of this year’s letter to shareholders for fiscal year 2022 from private equity firm Berkshire Hathaway.

Among other things, it is about why a decision can change your financial life.

Learn to invest your money successfully on your own:

One-day seminar on March 18, 2023

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)