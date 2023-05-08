Financial education about the stock market and the economy: anti-cyclical investing in times of crisis: why the world’s most successful investors break conventions

US billionaire and investor Howard Marks believes that the greatest investment opportunities are in areas that the majority of market participants see as “uninvestable”.

US billionaire and investor David Rubenstein surveyed many well-known investors over the past 12 months and he found one thing in common:

the world‘s most successful investors regularly go against conventional wisdom.

Which positioning currently corresponds to a positioning against conventional opinion?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

