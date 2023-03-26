The failure of several US banks has recently led to a sharp rise in uncertainty about banks.

The structure of the takeover of the Swiss Credit Suisse (CS) by UBS has further unsettled the market.

The premiums for default insurance from numerous institutions have recently increased significantly.

Bank valuations have fallen significantly.

Is now the time to buy bank stocks counter-cyclically?

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)