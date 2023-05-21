Home » Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Despite the recession: Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund invests anti-cyclically like in the 2020 Corona crash
Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Despite the recession: Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund invests anti-cyclically like in the 2020 Corona crash

Recession, record inflation & Co., uncertainty has rarely been greater. After the previous lows in June 2022, many indices have seen an initial recovery in recent weeks.

Many market participants see the recent rebound as a bear market rally.

The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

In the Corona crash, the sovereign wealth fund took an extraordinarily anti-cyclical approach and, at the height of the crisis, invested in sectors that were particularly affected at the time.

In retrospect, many of the fund’s decisions paid off.

How is the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund dealing with the current crisis?

In this episode, we analyze how the sovereign wealth fund is proceeding in the current crash and what you can learn from it as a private investor.

