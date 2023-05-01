Home » Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Digital Euro (CBDC): Germany is driving the digital Euro! curse or blessing? In conversation with Prof. Sandner!
Business

Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Digital Euro (CBDC): Germany is driving the digital Euro! curse or blessing? In conversation with Prof. Sandner!

by admin

The federal government is committed to the introduction of a digital euro.

What could the digital euro look like in practice? When could the digital euro be introduced at the earliest?

What are the opportunities and threats for citizens that could result from the introduction of a digital euro?

What are the advantages of a digital euro from the point of view of the European Central Bank (ECB)?

Does a digital euro mean the end of our cash?

I talk to Prof. Sandner about these and other questions.

About the interlocutor:

Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner founded the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center (FSBC) at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. From 2018 to 2021 he was one of the “Top 30” economists in Germany in the ranking of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Prof. Sandner’s institute (Frankfurt School Blockchain Center) is hosting the Crypto Assets Conference (CAC22B) from October 18th to 19th, 2022:

Conference website: www.crypto-assets-conference.de

Free online tickets can be obtained with the voucher code “Crypto22”.

See also  Intesa Sanpaolo: € 4.37 billion net profit in the 9 months (+ 9% yoy). Dividend of € 1.4 bln approved

You may also like

Data security is the top management task

Dl Lavoro, the temporary workers will be more...

U.S. Govt Leads Sale of First Republic, JPMorgan...

Fact check: heat pump only with underfloor heating?...

Haitong strategy: the inflection point of full A...

Edeka, Lidl & Rewe: Opening hours on May...

Companies see a major threat in the climate...

China’s Official Manufacturing PMI Falls to 49.2 in...

oecolution austria: A lack of electricity price compensation...

Members of the International Expert Committee for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy