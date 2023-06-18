Financial education about the stock market and the economy: ECB initiates interest rate turnaround: real estate market in interest rate shock

The European Central Bank (ECB) has now initiated a turnaround in interest rates. The first rate hike is expected in July.

What does this turnaround in interest rates mean for the real estate market in Germany?

A global real estate service provider is talking about a turning point in the investment cycle and is already seeing a clear impact.

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

Learn how to invest your money successfully on your own at a money education seminar:

Money education seminars

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)