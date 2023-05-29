Financial education about the stock market and the economy: ECB raises key interest rate: End of negative interest rates? What does the interest rate hike mean for savers and borrowers?

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

The rate hike will come into effect on July 27, 2022 and was above the level last announced.

Will the interest rate step bring the end of negative and penalty interest rates? What does the interest rate hike mean for savers and also for borrowers?

Why have market interest rates fallen in recent weeks, even though the rate hike is now taking place? What is the bond market telling us?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

