Home » Financial education about the stock market and the economy: ECB raises key interest rate: End of negative interest rates? What does the interest rate hike mean for savers and borrowers?
Business

Financial education about the stock market and the economy: ECB raises key interest rate: End of negative interest rates? What does the interest rate hike mean for savers and borrowers?

by admin

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years.

The rate hike will come into effect on July 27, 2022 and was above the level last announced.

Will the interest rate step bring the end of negative and penalty interest rates? What does the interest rate hike mean for savers and also for borrowers?

Why have market interest rates fallen in recent weeks, even though the rate hike is now taking place? What is the bond market telling us?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

Learn to invest your money successfully on your own on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 via Zoom from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Book a money education seminar

Get my best investment tips in your inbox every week:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

See also  Relieved U.S. Allows South Korean Chip Duo

You may also like

Heat transition: dispute over building energy law: heating...

Naples, 13-year-old stabbed: “Jealous of my success on...

Energetic renovation obligation is explosive for communities of...

US debt ceiling: Biden and McCarthy reach the...

Lake Maggiore, a whirlwind capsizes a boat: 2...

Agreement in US debt dispute could calm stock...

Renault unveils New Espace, athletic and elegant

CITIC Prudential Fund Wang Rui: It is not...

Spahn calls for the immediate abolition of the...

“Abuse of power on trans? Even the agents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy