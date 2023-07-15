Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Elon Musk’s planned Twitter purchase: Analysis of the deal! Buy shares in Twitter now and earn 10%?

Elon Musk’s planned Twitter purchase: analysis of the deal!

Why does the richest person in the world want to buy Twitter? What are his plans?

We dissect the deal and discuss how buying Twitter stock now could yield 10% “risk-free.”

Get my best investment tips in your inbox every week:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Successful investment for private investors on May 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Book tickets now

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

