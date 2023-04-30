Home » Financial education about the stock market and the economy: is Germany threatened with de-industrialization? Scaremongering or real danger?
Business

Financial education about the stock market and the economy: is Germany threatened with de-industrialization? Scaremongering or real danger?

by admin

Warnings of de-industrialization in Germany are piling up.

Prime Minister Stephan Weil warns of creeping deindustrialization. Various associations also refer to the danger of de-industrialization.

Is Germany threatened with de-industrialization? Is this a real danger or just scaremongering?

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

See also  Speed ​​up!Details of the world's first 232-layer flash SSD announced: TLC particles, rejection of PCIe 5.0

You may also like

Interview with Martin Bäumle: “Should we need fossil...

“Emanuela Orlandi and the other filthy”: shocking words...

Save in the here and now – the...

New York, Tiffany reopens the doors of the...

United Kingdom, but which Carlo: Kate the most...

SPD wants to stagger heating subsidies – Geywitz...

Energy, everything changes after the winter. In summer...

Four-day week with the same salary? “A Milkmaid...

Barbara Palombelli, goodbye “Tonight Italy”? Mediaset wants to...

Yunnan’s loans increased by 67.730 billion yuan in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy