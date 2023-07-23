Home » Financial education about the stock market and the economy: is it worth investing in individual stocks? 100% ETFs or individual shares?
Business

Financial education about the stock market and the economy: is it worth investing in individual stocks? 100% ETFs or individual shares?

by admin

Should I only bet on ETFs in 2022 or is it not worth investing in individual stocks?

What are the arguments in favor of individual stocks?

When should I even invest exclusively in individual stocks instead of ETFs?

I also share my own strategy with you in this episode.

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

The sponsor of this episode is Coinbase.

Coinbase and Geldbildung.de give you, as a listener of Geldbildung, 10 euros in Bitcoin for a short time.

Register now with Coinbase as a new customer and receive 10 euros in Bitcoin

Successful investment for private investors on May 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Book tickets now

See also  Alitalia becomes mini, Ryanair is ready: "In Italy 4 billion over the next 4 years"

You may also like

Eng, the new board is the first step....

Musk: Will ‘soon say goodbye’ to Twitter as...

Conference on migration in Rome. Five heads of...

Shanghai Community Resolves Parking Woes Through Innovative Judicial...

TUI stops flights to Rhodes – travelers need...

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $820 Million, Continues...

Out for the Twitter bird? | News.at

TAOMODA WEEK 2023 show at the Ancient Theater

A-Share Opening Lower: Education, Energy Metals, and Other...

IWS: “None of the targets can be reached...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy