Financial education about the stock market and the economy: is it worth investing in individual stocks? 100% ETFs or individual shares?

Should I only bet on ETFs in 2022 or is it not worth investing in individual stocks?

What are the arguments in favor of individual stocks?

When should I even invest exclusively in individual stocks instead of ETFs?

I also share my own strategy with you in this episode.

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

The sponsor of this episode is Coinbase.

Coinbase and Geldbildung.de give you, as a listener of Geldbildung, 10 euros in Bitcoin for a short time.

Register now with Coinbase as a new customer and receive 10 euros in Bitcoin

Successful investment for private investors on May 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Book tickets now

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

