Stock pension is launched. The start should take place in 2023 with a first deposit.

Based on the information known so far, what will the share pension look like?

Will everyone finally become a shareholder? Can Stock Pension Solve the Pension Problem?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Learn how to manage your money successfully on your own at a money education seminar:

Money formation seminar