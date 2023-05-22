Financial education about the stock market and the economy: star investor Michael Burry sells almost all shares: analysis of the decision and the financial media!

The legendary star investor Michael Burry anticipated the financial crisis of 2007/2008 and earned a fortune with the right positioning.

On August 15, 2022, a report went viral via Bloomberg/Reuters that Michael Burry had sold almost all shares and was warning of another crash.

In the last few days, many German media have also picked up the message. For example, the Handelsblatt headlined on August 19, 2022:

“Star investor Michael Burry warns of another crash – and sells almost all shares”.

In this episode, we discuss the details of Michael Burry’s decision.

