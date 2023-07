Many tech stocks are down > 50%. Even a heavyweight like Amazon is now 40% below its all-time high.

The drop in the NASDAQ-100 currently matches the drop during the Corona crash.

What is the background of this crash?

Buy when the guns are roaring?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

Get my best investment tips in your inbox every week:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Successful investment for private investors on May 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

Secure your place now

Share this: Twitter

Facebook