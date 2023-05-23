Financial Express for May 22 | US Inflation | TSA | Fast & Furious 10

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 23, 2023]Let’s take a look at today’s financial bulletin.

Survey: U.S. inflation remains high this year and next

Top U.S. economists expect U.S. inflation to remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target this year and next, a survey showed. The U.S. inflation figure for the month was 4.9%. Separately, another key inflation measure the Fed closely watches, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, will fall to 3 percent in the fourth quarter of this year and 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of next year, according to the survey.

With an uncertain economic outlook, increasing savings is the first choice for most Americans

Economic uncertainty is causing 60% of Americans to postpone planned purchases in order to spend less and save more, according to a study. 36% of them are postponing daily expenses such as eating out and buying new clothes. Twenty-nine percent are postponing big purchases like renovating their home or buying a new car. Even high-net-worth individuals with total household investable assets of more than $1 million are postponing big spending and boosting their savings.

U.S. air travel soars to new pandemic-era high

U.S. air travel hit a new pandemic-era high on Friday. More than 2.6 million people were screened at airports across the U.S., a 10% increase from the same day last year and surpassing the pandemic-era record set last year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the TSA said. And the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is also expected to usher in a wave of travel. Air travel numbers are expected to be 11% higher than the same period in 2019.

“Fast and Furious 10” premieres at the North American weekend box office

The action-adventure film “Fast and Furious 10” premiered in North America last weekend, with an income of 67.5 million US dollars, leading the weekend box office in North America. As the final chapter of the “Fast and Furious” series, the film’s global box office has reached 319 million US dollars, which is the second best opening performance in the world this year. Superhero flick “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” slipped to No. 2, with $32 million over the weekend. “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” came in third with $9.8 million.