Financial face丨Cheung Kong Group intends to make a cash tender offer to acquire the issued share capital of CivitasSocialHousingPLC in the UK with a total value of 485 million pounds_Company_Real Estate Channel Home_Financial Network-CAIJING.COM.CN

Financial News On May 9, Cheung Kong Group announced that the bidding company intends to propose a cash acquisition offer for CIVITASSOCIALHOUSINGPLC listed on the London Stock Exchange.

On May 9 (after the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), the company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary WellnessUnity Limited (the “Bidding Company”) and Civitas Social Housing PLC (the “Target Company”), a real estate investment trust listed on the Senior Market of the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, have According to the relevant regulations of the United Kingdom, the terms agreed by the two parties that the bidding company will make a proposed all-cash tender offer to acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of the target company (“Takeover Offer”). The transaction is intended to be effected by way of a takeover offer under English law.

The bidding company will use the current cash resources of the group to pay 80 pence for each ordinary share of the target company to holders of ordinary shares of the target company (excluding any such shares held in treasury shares) who accept the acquisition offer made by the bidding company (equivalent to approximately HK$7.94) as a cash consideration. Based on the cash consideration under the terms of the tender offer, the entire issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the target company is worth approximately £485 million (equivalent to approximately HK$4.811 billion).

It is reported that the target company is a listed REIT in the UK, which mainly invests in a subdivision of social housing, special supported housing (specialized supported housing, SSH).

According to Guandian.com, the second landlord of CSH is generally the local government, and the tenants are managed by them. Most of the rent comes from special subsidies from the British government. According to the low-rent housing policy, the rent increase is linked to the British price index (CPI) , so long-term capital returns have anti-inflation properties.