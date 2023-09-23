Home » Financial freedom: I answer questions on the internet
Business

Financial freedom: I answer questions on the internet

by admin
Financial freedom: I answer questions on the internet

Nora Curl turned her passion for antiques into a lucrative job. Nora Curl

Nora Curl worked in the art world in New York before moving to Pennsylvania to care for her mother.

She began answering questions about antiques on the Just Answer platform, where users can ask experts about various topics.

Curl explained how it works, how she earned more than 115,000 euros from it last year and why she loves it.

This essay is based on a conversation with Nora Curl, an antique appraisal expert based in northwestern Pennsylvania. Her occupation and income were verified by Business Insider. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

When I was growing up, my parents took me to local auction houses. Their hobby was collecting antiques, although they didn’t collect anything special.

See also  Short week, promoted by one out of three Italian workers

You may also like

“The Green deal? Everything needs to be redone”

Monetary policy – This is the key interest...

Rupert Murdoch Steps Down as Chairman of Fox...

Africa: millionaire funds to expand e-commerce activities of...

Debt Monitoring Platform Launches New Module for Preventing...

Everything about the amount, flat rate and calculation...

American Airlines Expands Routes from Miami International Airport

Giorgio Napolitano: lights and shadows of a President

U.S. Stocks Dip as Dow Jones Falls and...

Google and Tiktok test search partnership

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy