Financial independence with Barista FIRE – that’s behind it

The FIRE concept stands for “Financial Independence Retire Early” – i.e. financial independence and early retirement. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Retiring early and never working again is an unattainable dream for most. Achieving financial independence and retiring early is also known as FIRE. This concept often goes hand in hand with saving large percentages of a high income. But that’s not easy.

Barista FIRE is a more accessible way to speed up the FIRE process and retire sooner. You must be working at least part-time (or have some form of income).

This FIRE method combines the benefits of part-time work with the freedom of retirement. Generally, that means giving up a full-time job and taking a part-time job, which usually comes with benefits. Barista FIRE is named after a common practice at Starbucks, one of the major national employers in the United States. He offers health insurance to part-time employees.

For those who want to reach FIRE’s schedule early rather than late and don’t mind working a few hours a week, this option is easier to achieve.

What is Barista FIRE?

For people working toward financial independence, the FIRE amount is everything. This is the amount of money you need to save before you can stop working and consider yourself financially independent. At Barista FIRE, you use extra income to lower that amount.

There FIRE-Blog „Four Pillar Freedomexplains that a typical early retiree will need to accumulate a million dollars or more in retirement plans and brokerage accounts to become financially independent. A barista FIRE high achiever might need less than half of that.

In this blogger’s example, a person with $40,000 in annual expenses could save $1 million by age 41. She’d never have to work again if she paid out 4 percent of her portfolio every year. However, the same person with the same income could save $400,000, retire from full-time employment at age 32, and withdraw 4 percent a year. That’s possible if she earns $24,000 a year working part-time.

Barista FIRE lowers the savings threshold that someone has to reach in order to live the dream of FIRE. That speeds up the process. While it’s not necessarily a retirement without any responsibilities. But it’s a way to achieve a low-stress lifestyle faster than typical financial independence.

Barista FIRE as an aid to healthcare

One of the reasons why Barista FIRE is doing so well in the USA in particular is the health care situation. In the United States, many people find it difficult to leave a full-time job because their employer offers them health insurance. While there are alternatives, self-insurance is often unaffordable in the United States.

Health care has become one of the largest expenses for American retirees, even if Medicare benefits don’t start until age 65. Estimates from Fidelity show that a typical American couple retiring at age 65 will have to budget nearly $300,000 on health care expenses alone. This amount is even higher for early retirees, as they may have to pay for their own health insurance for decades.

In 2019 that provided Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services notes that the typical cost of coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace is $278 per month for a healthy 27-year-old and $1077 per month for a family of four. For those who retire well before age 65, these costs can last for decades.

Barista FIRE helps reduce these costs – either because your part-time job provides benefits or you earn enough to buy your own insurance. This gives you a little additional financial leeway and lower savings requirements.

End of translation, now part about Germany:

In Germany, on the other hand, when you retire you have the same health and long-term care insurance as you did during your working life and you will continue to receive the usual benefits. Even as a pensioner you pay corresponding contributions to your health insurance company. Compulsorily and voluntarily insured persons usually pay a monthly contribution based on their income and receive all the necessary benefits in return in the event of illness.

The general contribution rate for health insurance for pensioners is currently a uniform 14.6 percent for all health insurance companies. You pay half of this yourself and they take care of the other half German pension insurance. On the other hand, those with private health insurance pay monthly contributions to their insurance company, which are calculated independently of their income. The exact amount of the contributions is based on the insured risks.

This article was translated from English by Stefanie Michallek. You can find the original here.

