Financial industry – Deutsche Bank wants longer working hours for employees

Financial industry – Deutsche Bank wants longer working hours for employees

Berlin (German news agency) – Deutsche Bank has spoken out in favor of longer working hours for employees. “In order to ensure some degree of prosperity, we will all have to work more, not less, over the course of our lives,” said the bank’s “Chief Economist for Germany”, Stefan Schneider.

“It can be a later retirement, longer working hours or less vacation.” In his view, this is “simple mathematics” that cannot be shaken. Against this background, a 4-day week is definitely the wrong way to go. Schneider justifies his statement with the weak growth in the medium term. “The German economy will grow by an average of 0.5 percent rather than one percent over the next few years. That also limits the state’s financial leeway,” said Schneider. At the same time, there are numerous additional challenges such as the climate change and the energy transition. “All of this requires enormous investments. So the state will have to prioritize how the money should be distributed. Benefits have to be cut because they can no longer be paid for,” said Schneider. “The state must now clearly say where it wants to save.”

