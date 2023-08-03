Financial industry – Inflation: Financial market researchers for further rate hikes

.

Frankfurt am Main (dts news agency) – Florian Heider, director of the Frankfurt Leibniz Institute for Financial Market Research, calls for further interest rate moves in the fight against inflation. “The European Central Bank is doing a good job at the moment, but I think the peak of the interest rate cycle has not yet been reached. That means the ECB could raise interest rates even more than it has done so far,” said the economist of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

The prices for oil, gas and electricity are currently falling sharply. But it was the second-round effects that made inflation very persistent, Heider said. “Core inflation excluding food and energy prices has risen recently. The central banks will therefore reserve the right to raise interest rates further.” At the same time, Heider warned against too much trust in real estate. “It’s a false sense of security. Real estate prices have risen too much in relation to rents in the past. That was the opposite ten years ago. But the popularity of real estate has remained almost unaffected,” added the head of the institute , which belongs to the House of Finance of the Johann-Wolfgang-von-Goethe-University in Frankfurt. He recommended paying more attention to alternatives: “Investors have never had as many opportunities to invest their money profitably as they do today. And transparency is also available. Unfortunately, most people know too little about how the capital markets work and are therefore still too careful.” However, Heider does not want investors to completely forgo real estate as part of their wealth. “Of course, real estate can be a good basis for investment, but please not the only one. Government debt, stocks, interest-bearing bonds are very good additions, and real alternatives too.” One could do much more to get people to deal more with financial knowledge, says Heider. “Not only would that bring personal gains in terms of wealth, but it could also revive our sluggish economy.”

