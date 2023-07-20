Financial industry – Union for abolition of 1 and 2 cent coins

1 and 2 cent coins (archive)dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In Germany, the demand for the abolition of the 1 and 2 cent coins is becoming loud again. “I am positive about the abolition of the 1 and 2 cent coins,” said Andreas Mattfeldt (CDU), budget politician in the Union parliamentary group, of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

After all, some countries in the euro zone are “already working successfully without these coins”. In Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands, the cent pieces have been withdrawn from payment transactions, but they are still valid. Rounding up or down at the tills. A survey by the European Commission from 2020 shows “that the majority of respondents would welcome a waiver,” says Mattfeldt. The coins are often considered superfluous and the minting expensive. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Finance told the “Rheinische Post”: “The production costs – material costs, embossing costs, packaging and transport – are above the face value for the 1 and 2 cent coins.” The EU Commission is currently working on an impact analysis with regard to abolition. “This analysis is not yet available,” said the spokesman. As the newspaper further reports, the Petitions Committee of the Bundestag has also given a positive assessment of a corresponding submission and referred it to the European Parliament.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

