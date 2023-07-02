Financial Institutions Enhance Support for Technology-Based Enterprises Throughout the Life Cycle

Financial Institutions to Provide Diversified Financial Services for Technology-Based Enterprises

In a recent executive meeting of the State Council, it was proposed that financial institutions should optimize their products, markets, and service systems to cater to the specific needs of technology-based enterprises at different stages of development. This move aims to provide these enterprises with diversified financial services throughout their life cycle. While technology-based enterprises possess high technological content and strong innovation capabilities, they often face challenges in obtaining financial support that aligns with their core competitiveness due to high risks and light assets.

In recent years, relevant government departments and financial institutions have been actively increasing policy support and innovating financial products and service models to assist technology-based enterprises in their development. To understand how these policies are being implemented, a reporter conducted an interview with industry leaders.

One such example is Qingdao Zhongke Runmei Lubricating Material Technology Co., Ltd., which manufactures special lubricating materials used in various industries such as wind turbines, rail transit, metallurgy, and electric power. The company’s vice president, Shao Changxing, highlighted the difficulty of obtaining traditional bank credit due to their asset-light operations and lack of collateral. To address this, China CITIC Bank Qingdao Branch adopted a “score card approval” model that evaluates enterprises based on factors such as R&D capabilities, technological advantages, team background, and availability of equity financing. As a result, the bank provided Zhongke Runmei with a credit line of 10 million yuan in June 2022, without requiring collateral or relying solely on financial indicators.

In addition to credit support, financial institutions are leveraging internal synergies to provide greater support to technology-based enterprises. For instance, China CITIC Bank facilitated a private equity fund investment of 30 million yuan in Zhongke Runmei through China Securities Capital. This comprehensive financial support has boosted the confidence of the enterprise in increasing technology research and development.

Lou Feipeng, a researcher at the Postal Savings Bank of China, emphasized the increasing financial support for technological innovation in recent years. The establishment of the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the pilot registration system have been significant breakthroughs in direct financing, while banks have made various attempts to enhance exclusive financial services for technology-based enterprises and develop credit evaluation systems specifically for them. As a result, at the end of the first quarter of this year, 150,800 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises received loan support with a loan rate of 45.9%, higher than the previous year.

Furthermore, science and technology insurance plays a crucial role in providing risk protection for technology-based enterprises’ research and development, achievement transformation, and industrialization activities. The coverage of science and technology insurance in China now encompasses the entire process of technological innovation, including insurance for loss of research and development expenses, loss of transformation expenses, and protection for major technical equipment.

Financial institutions are employing multiple measures to serve the full life cycle growth of technology-based enterprises. Shanghai Jiaocheng Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd., a private high-tech enterprise, experienced rapid development in various industries, including new energy vehicles and semiconductor industries, with the help of Bank of Shanghai. Recognizing the unique financial needs of technology-based companies, financial institutions are providing tailored financial support at different stages of the development process. This includes venture capital in the start-up stage, equity investment during the growth phase, and stable financial support from banks in the maturity stage.

To further enhance financial services for technology-based enterprises, Gu Shu, chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China, emphasized the importance of deepening the integration of the innovation chain and the industrial chain. The Agricultural Bank of China has established an integrated product system that includes loans, equity investment, bonds, funds, and consulting services to meet the financial needs of various science and technology entities.

Similarly, Ji Zhihong, vice president of China Construction Bank, highlighted the importance of matching income and risk and integrating supply chain finance to create a virtuous cycle of technology, industry, and finance.

The Insurance Association of China believes that there is a need to focus on the development of the technology industry and the risk management needs in technology innovation. The association emphasizes the mutual promotion and integration of technology and insurance to create a comprehensive technology insurance service system that covers the entire life cycle of technological innovation.

Overall, financial institutions, in collaboration with government policies and support, continue to work towards providing technology-based enterprises with the necessary financial services throughout their development stages. Through streamlined evaluation models, tailored credit solutions, and comprehensive financial support, these enterprises are better poised to thrive and contribute to technological innovation in China.

