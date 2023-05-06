Financial institutions in Xuhuai and Huaihe cities establish a strategic cooperative relationship to jointly serve the development of the real economy of the two cities- Huaibei News Network- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

The reporter learned from the Municipal Local Financial Supervision Bureau on May 5 that CCB and Bank of China in Xuhuai City signed a strategic agreement to establish a strategic cooperative relationship in terms of comprehensive credit, syndicated loans, trade finance, and cash management.

On April 25, the Municipal Local Financial Supervision Bureau, together with the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Huaibei Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, and the Huaibei Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau jointly held a Xuhuai Bank-Enterprise Matchmaking Conference in Huaihe. Representatives of some financial institutions in Xuhuai City and some key projects or enterprises invested and developed by Xuzhou in Huaihe River attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the financial institutions of the two cities respectively introduced their ideas, practices and plans for Xuhuai cooperation, and some project representatives introduced the project progress and financing needs. In addition to the strategic agreements signed by CCB and Bank of China in Xuhuai and Xuhuai cities, representatives of 5 banks and 9 project representatives conducted on-site docking and signing respectively, with a total contracted amount of 3.9 billion yuan of intended cooperation.

This bank-enterprise matchmaking activity is an important work measure to implement the integrated development strategy of the Yangtze River Delta, and further promotes the cooperation between financial institutions in the two cities, and between financial institutions and enterprises. In the next step, the Municipal Local Financial Supervision Bureau will take financial support for the high-quality coordinated development of Xuhuai and Huaihe as the main line, take the construction of a modern financial industry with complementary advantages as the foundation, take financial reform and innovation as the driving force, take financial opening as the breakthrough, and take good The financial environment is guaranteed to promote the efficient gathering of financial resources and jointly serve the development of the real economy of the two cities.

Reporter Huang Shun

