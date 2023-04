Numerous institutions are expecting a recession in 2023. The majority of economists on Wall Street expect a recession in 2023.

The Bundesbank also expects a recession in Germany in 2023.

If everyone is certain that a recession is coming, then surely it would be best to sell all stocks now?

What does a recession mean specifically for stocks?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

