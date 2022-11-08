At “minus 10” from the launch of the maneuver, the fiscal chapter begins to have more defined contours, which contains the strong points of the center-right electoral program. The problem is that of the 30 billion available, 22, in deficit, will be used to counter the high bills. For this reason, almost everything else will have to finance itself. In short, the measures to alleviate the tax burden will have to be covered by the tax authorities. And in fact, to try to expand, albeit up to 85 thousand instead of 100 thousand euros of income, the flat tax for leaving VAT, we will go ahead with the tax amnesties and, much less welcome, with the cut of deductions, no longer to starting with those who earn over 120 thousand euros as it is today, but from 60 thousand or a little more. As if to say that above 70-80 thousand euros of income, being able to scale away, via less expenses, you will pay more taxes. But the government is ready to reach out to that vast audience of Italians who according to Federcontribuenti’s calculations after the fiscal truce imposed by Covid will see 13 million files delivered by the end of the year. On which the lowest incomes will pay just 20% of the amount due when the amount to be paid does not exceed 2,500 euros, while all the others will benefit from a super discount on penalties and interest, which today reach 40% of the amount.

The fiscal scrapping of 6 years ago brought 9 billion into cash. The Economy assures that this time there will be more.

THE SANATORS – Tax collection bills forgiven for those under 15 thousand euros, “balance and excerpt” for others

An amnesty, or just short of it, for the mini tax bills delivered to those in financial difficulties. A slightly less generous amnesty for those who fare better and have to heal larger amounts. The “balance and excerpt” for those who want to make peace with the taxman, before this comes to ring his door. The amnesty chapter of the maneuver rests on these three pillars. For folders with a value of up to 2,500, those with a modest Isee income, we are talking about 15 thousand euros, could be in compliance by paying only 20% of the amount due. “The Revenue Agency – explains Maurizio Leo, economic manager of FdI and deputy minister of the Economy – must get rid of bad debt files, because there will be nothing to recover from them and in any case we are talking about amounts lower than the recovery cost”. In the case of higher amounts and incomes, the tax should be paid in full, but that approximately 40% of penalties and interest would be replaced by a much more modest increase of 5%, with a convenient payment in ten-year installments.

But even those who have not yet received any tax bills can take cover if they know they have some skeletons in the closet. In this case, the government plans to apply the “5 + 5” formula: after an interview with the financial administration, the tax would be paid with a flat-rate penalty of 5% which would therefore result in a saving of 35%, with the advantage of being able to pay in installments over 5 years. If not a boon, a nice help for the approximately 23 million Italians who have a tax bill hanging over their heads or who are about to receive it. Although the Court of Auditors at the time made it known that only 7 percent of these amounts are recoverable.

THE JUNGLE TO BE LOWERED – The reduction of deductions for incomes above 60 thousand euros is being studied

In the last ten years they have doubled, exceeding 600 for a value of 53 and more billions. It is the jungle of tax deductions. That so many governments have tried in vain to deforest and that inside contains everything, from untouchable things, such as health care costs, to the money spent on the vet or on clothing and hairdressers if you work with your image. In short, Draghi took care of it, who instead of standing there to face the protests of the various categories made a progressive scissoring of the deductions to 19% starting from 120 thousand euros of income and up. Up to the total zeroing reached the ceiling of 240 thousand euros, declared by a very small circle of taxpayers. Exempt from the cut reserved for high incomes only medical expenses and those for the mortgage on the first home. Now to finance the extension of the flat tax to VAT numbers with higher incomes and perhaps also to give a limatina also to the tax wedge of employees, the Government is thinking of starting the mechanism introduced by Draghi starting from 60 thousand euros of income. Also because, as anticipated by the owner of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the approximately 30 billion available will almost all be used to face the expensive bills, while the other measures “will have to be covered internally”. For this reason, the report on tax expenditures attached to Nadef refers to the reorganization of the “tax expenditures”, while yesterday the hypothesis of a reduction in deductions was confirmed by the Undersecretary for the Economy, the Northern League’s Federico Freni. “It is a hypothesis under study, I have some personal perplexity that that threshold of 60 thousand euros is correct. In my opinion it should be a little bit higher ». For the middle classes no, but for the wealthy the tax will be more salty.

FLAT TAX – Arm wrestling on 15% for VAT numbers: difficult to reach 100 thousand euros.

The League pushes up the flat tax of 15% for VAT numbers. But, if there is, the benefit will not reach up to 100 thousand euros in income, as promised by the center-right electoral program. “The maneuver will arrive in Parliament within 10 days and we will begin to keep the commitments made such as the flat tax, on which we are thinking about the threshold between 100 and 85 thousand euros”, said deputy premier Matteo Salvini yesterday, while “his” undersecretary to the Economy, Federico Freni, set the bar directly between 85 and 90 thousand euros of income, thus excluding the “quota 100”. In any case, the audience of VAT numbers would widen, which would get away with paying only 15% of what they earned to the tax authorities, ignoring the invoices to be deducted because with the flat tax you still enter the flat-rate regime, provided today only for those who do not exceed the 65 thousand euros of income. Which for some may not even be convenient. In this case it would remain in the ordinary regime. But the Executive also wants to give a sop to the employees. Which will come under the guise of the “incremental” flat tax, which is particularly dear to Meloni. “A prize for those who work hard” she defined it during the electoral campaign. Because the flat tax of 15% would apply to the amount earned over the previous year. Even if this tax discount would be valid only for the first year, while in the following year it would return to the normal personal income tax rates. We are also thinking whether to apply the flat tax to the self-employed who exceed the new income ceiling for the flat tax which will probably reach 85 thousand euros. In this case, for example, those who in a year went from 100 to 120 thousand euros of income on the 20 thousand increase would pay only 15% instead of the ordinary rate of 43%.