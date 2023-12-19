Home » Financial market supervision on the crisis – Lessons from the CS crisis: Finma calls for stronger instruments – News
Business

Financial market supervision on the crisis – Lessons from the CS crisis: Finma calls for stronger instruments – News

by admin
Financial market supervision on the crisis – Lessons from the CS crisis: Finma calls for stronger instruments – News

The financial market regulator Finma is calling for tougher instruments as a consequence of the decline of Credit Suisse. In particular, it considers the authority to issue fines, clearer responsibilities at banks and the regular publication of their so-called enforcement procedures to be useful. Finma would also like to make improvements to capital regulation within the framework of the “too big to fail” requirements.

Stricter standards are needed at the individual institution level, writes the supervisory authority in a report on the CS crisis. At Credit Suisse, which was taken over by UBS in March 2023, Finma has increasingly intensified its supervisory activities and taken increasingly drastic measures over the last few years due to the accumulation of problems and deficiencies, it is said. In doing so, she went to the limits of her legal possibilities.

Strategy, scandals and management errors

Credit Suisse lost the trust of customers, investors and the markets due to inadequate implementation of its strategic priorities, repeated scandals and management errors.

The resulting high withdrawals of customer funds meant that there was a risk of immediate insolvency in mid-March 2023. “Serious deficiencies in risk management played a role in practically all of the problems.” Due to reorganizations as well as high costs, fines and losses, CS had to repeatedly raise capital.

Legend: The headquarters of Credit Suisse on Zurich’s Paradeplatz. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

At the same time, the important shareholders of CS hardly took advantage of their ability to influence remuneration.

Activities of Finma before the collapse

Since 2012, it has carried out 43 preliminary investigations into possible enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse. Such proceedings are opened by Finma if there is a suspicion of a violation of supervisory law that needs to be clarified.

See also  Xingxing Technology Receives Inquiry Letter of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Semi-Annual Report Requests Explaining the Reasons for the Correction of Accounting Errors

She issued nine reprimands, filed 16 criminal complaints and completed eleven enforcement proceedings against the institute and three against natural persons. Between 2018 and 2022 alone, Finma carried out 108 on-site inspections at CS and identified 382 points that required measures.

You may also like

FDA investigation finds high lead levels in cinnamon...

Rublev madness (video) and vulgar Rune on TV:...

Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the...

German private investors can learn this from US...

Apple Watch Patent Dispute Leads to Suspension of...

Villeroy (ECB): “Rate cut in 2024 after plateau”

Develop new productive forces to fuel the main...

OpenAI gives its board veto power over Sam...

Unlocking Abundance: Lucky Numbers for Capricorn in Money...

Volkswagen Id.7 Tourer, here is the electric station...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy