Financial market supervision on the crisis – Lessons from the CS crisis: Finma calls for stronger instruments – News

The financial market regulator Finma is calling for tougher instruments as a consequence of the decline of Credit Suisse. In particular, it considers the authority to issue fines, clearer responsibilities at banks and the regular publication of their so-called enforcement procedures to be useful. Finma would also like to make improvements to capital regulation within the framework of the “too big to fail” requirements.

Stricter standards are needed at the individual institution level, writes the supervisory authority in a report on the CS crisis. At Credit Suisse, which was taken over by UBS in March 2023, Finma has increasingly intensified its supervisory activities and taken increasingly drastic measures over the last few years due to the accumulation of problems and deficiencies, it is said. In doing so, she went to the limits of her legal possibilities.

Strategy, scandals and management errors

Credit Suisse lost the trust of customers, investors and the markets due to inadequate implementation of its strategic priorities, repeated scandals and management errors.

The resulting high withdrawals of customer funds meant that there was a risk of immediate insolvency in mid-March 2023. “Serious deficiencies in risk management played a role in practically all of the problems.” Due to reorganizations as well as high costs, fines and losses, CS had to repeatedly raise capital.

Legend: The headquarters of Credit Suisse on Zurich’s Paradeplatz. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

At the same time, the important shareholders of CS hardly took advantage of their ability to influence remuneration.

Activities of Finma before the collapse

Since 2012, it has carried out 43 preliminary investigations into possible enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse. Such proceedings are opened by Finma if there is a suspicion of a violation of supervisory law that needs to be clarified.

She issued nine reprimands, filed 16 criminal complaints and completed eleven enforcement proceedings against the institute and three against natural persons. Between 2018 and 2022 alone, Finma carried out 108 on-site inspections at CS and identified 382 points that required measures.

