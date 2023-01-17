Financial Morning Bus 丨 In December 2022, the housing price index of 70 cities will be released to stabilize housing prices, and we need to continue to work hardFly into the homes of ordinary people

The number of cities with falling housing prices has increased, and the property market has not shown any obvious tail-swing phenomenon. Continued efforts are needed to stabilize housing prices

On January 16, the National Bureau of Statistics released statistical data on the changes in sales prices of commercial housing in December 2022. Data show that in December, among the 70 large and medium-sized cities, 55 cities had a month-on-month decrease in the sales price of new commercial housing, an increase of 4 cities from the previous month; 63 cities had a month-on-month decrease in the sales price of second-hand housing, an increase of 1 from the previous month.

Sheng Guoqing, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that in December 2022, the number of cities in which the sales price of commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities has decreased has increased. Rising, second- and third-tier cities fell year-on-year.

Ministry of Finance: Further improve the funding guarantee for the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic and effectively strengthen the management of prevention and control funds

According to the news on the website of the Ministry of Finance on January 16, the Ministry of Finance issued the “Notice on Further Improving Funds for the Prevention and Control of the New Crown Epidemic and Effectively Strengthening the Management of Prevention and Control Funds.” The notice made it clear that in accordance with the overall requirements of “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, we should increase the investment in epidemic prevention and control funds, focusing on subsidizing patient treatment expenses, temporary work subsidies for medical personnel, vaccinations and vaccinations, and improving medical treatment capabilities. expenditure. Further strengthen investment in the construction of medical resources, focus on strengthening the construction of critical and infectious disease medical resources in county-level hospitals, and do a good job in the horizontal coordination and expansion of resources such as emergency first aid and severe diseases in rural areas. Support local governments to use general government bonds and issue government special bonds for qualified medical and health projects, make adequate preparations for medical treatment, especially severe treatment, and strive to ensure the needs of the masses to see a doctor and protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent. healthy. The central government subsidizes the treatment of patients, temporary work subsidies for medical personnel, vaccines and vaccinations in various regions in accordance with relevant state regulations. When arranging relevant financial subsidy funds, overall consideration shall be given to local governments to undertake expenditures such as improving the ability to treat severe cases. Provincial and municipal financial departments should fully consider the needs of grassroots, especially rural areas, for epidemic prevention and control expenditures, and increase transfer payments for epidemic prevention and control in financially difficult counties and districts.

The State Food and Drug Administration approved the listing of biosimilars of Tocilizumab Injection

Recently, the State Drug Administration approved the listing of Tocilizumab Injection (trade name: Serili) declared by Bio-Thera Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The drug is the first biosimilar tocilizumab injection approved in China, and its indications are rheumatoid arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis and cytokine release syndrome.

Tocilizumab is a recombinant humanized anti-human interleukin 6 (IL-6) receptor monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to soluble and membrane-bound IL-6 receptors and inhibits IL-6 receptor mediated signal transduction. At present, tocilizumab injection is included in the “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 10)” and “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Severe Cases of New Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 4)”. -6 level significantly increased can try.

MLF increased for two consecutive months!Experts: It is expected that there is still the possibility of RRR cuts and interest rate cuts

On January 16, the central bank issued an announcement stating that to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, it launched a medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation of 779 billion yuan today, and the winning bid rate was 2.75%, which was consistent with the previous period. At the same time, the central bank also launched 7-day reverse repurchase operations of 82 billion yuan and 14-day reverse repurchase operations of 74 billion yuan, with interest rates of 2% and 2.15% respectively, which were consistent with the previous period. The central bank has increased the amount of MLF for two consecutive months.

Wang Qing, Chief Macro Analyst of Dongfang Jincheng, said that the continuation of the MLF increase in January, in addition to conforming to the general rules before the Spring Festival, is more important to help banks “reasonably grasp the intensity and rhythm of credit extension, and make efforts in a timely manner.” “In the first quarter, the economy is still facing a certain downward pressure, and the loan is increased to support stable growth with wide credit.

Important Announcements of Listed Companies

Baoming Technology: plans to invest 6.2 billion yuan in Ma’anshan City to build a composite copper foil production base

Simcere Pharmaceuticals: The marketing application of the innovative anti-new crown drug Xiannuoxin has been accepted

Zheshu Culture: Holding subsidiary intends to introduce strategic investors

Ping An Bank Performance Express: Net profit in 2022 will increase by 25.3% year-on-year

Hollywood: Net profit in 2022 is expected to increase by 520%-620% year-on-year

Shaanxi Coal Industry: Net profit in 2022 is expected to increase by 58%-68% year-on-year

Spring Airlines: Passenger turnover in December decreased by 20.98% year-on-year

Huichen shares: Huicong Investment intends to reduce the company’s shareholding by no more than 4.6%

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yang Shuo