Financial OneConnect 2023 Equity Seminar Successfully Concluded Nearly 30 Financial Institutions Discuss Smart Management_Industry News_Finance_证券星

(Original title: Financial OneConnect 2023 Asset Management Seminar Successfully Concluded Nearly 30 Financial Institutions Discuss Smart Management)

On June 16, hosted by Shenzhen OneConnect Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “OneConnect”), the Internet Finance (Shenzhen) Alliance of Small and Medium-sized Banks and Beijing Fanpeng Tiandi Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Fanpeng Tiandi”) “) co-organized the “Smart Management Empowering Financial Institutions for High-Quality Development” seminar successfully concluded in Shekou, Shenzhen. Come to the site for in-depth exchanges.

meeting venue

The meeting invited guests such as Yu Xuejun, former chairman of the board of supervisors of key state-owned financial institutions, Yao Yi, former expert on the new capital agreement of Bank of Communications, and Li Guoquan, chief financial officer of Bank of Jiujiang, to give keynote speeches. Shen Chongfeng, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, Chen Rong, joint general manager, Huang Runzhong, chairman of the board of supervisors, Luo Yongtao, chief financial officer, and Jia Yanjing, general manager of the banking business department, attended the conference. Experts shared their themes with the guests at the seminar.

Shen Chongfeng, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect

Shen Chongfeng, chairman and CEO of OneConnect, pointed out in his opening speech that the issuance of the “Commercial Bank Capital Management Measures (Draft for Comment)” marks the official launch of the new Basel III China version next year. “This undoubtedly puts forward higher requirements for refined management of commercial banks’ assets and liabilities, credit risk measurement, etc. The integration of business and finance is an effective way for commercial banks to optimize the allocation of existing resources. In the future, banks’ product services, information systems, risk There is a need for upgrades and iterations in management and business configuration.”

China‘s version of Basel III promotes banking industry upgrade

ChatGPT, released by Open AI, will set off a global wave of artificial intelligence in 2023, representing new opportunities brought about by the deep integration of digital technology changes and the real economy. A few days ago, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other places have introduced policies and measures to continue to speed up the exploration of new paths for general artificial intelligence around AI large-scale model innovation algorithms and key technology research.

Since 2023, my country’s economy has recovered, but all walks of life still face the uncertainty brought about by the macroeconomic recovery not meeting expectations. From the perspective of financial institutions, how should we view the new challenges faced by high-quality economic development in the new era?

Yu Xuejun, former chairman of the board of supervisors of key state-owned financial institutions

Yu Xuejun, former chairman of the board of supervisors of key state-owned financial institutions, explained the interpretation of financial regulatory policies from a macro level around the main topic of “smart management”. “As China‘s economy has leapfrogged the era of high-growth and entered a new stage of high-quality development, the explosive growth of information technology industries such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence has become a new economic growth point. The pressure on economic growth in 2023 is still relatively obvious , The net interest margin of commercial banks narrowed rapidly in the first quarter, and profitability declined, reflecting the pressure and challenges faced by China‘s banking industry, and comprehensive digital transformation and refined operations are imminent.”

Yao Yi, former New Capital Accord expert of Bank of Communications

Yao Yi, a former expert on the New Capital Agreement of the Bank of Communications, took “the content review and analysis of the capital management measures and the implementation analysis” as the core, and analyzed in detail from five aspects: coverage, method complexity, result accuracy, capital sensitivity, and arbitrage space. The potential impact of the new capital management measures. “The core significance of commercial banks’ implementation of capital measures is to take the opportunity of system construction to further enhance their risk management capabilities and strengths, so as to comprehensively enhance their own market competitiveness and profitability.” Yao Yi pointed out.

Li Guoquan, Chief Financial Officer of Bank of Jiujiang

Li Guoquan, Chief Financial Officer of Bank of Jiujiang, shared his thinking and cutting-edge exploration on the integration of business and finance from the perspective of small and medium-sized bank practitioners. In his opinion, to realize the true “integration of business and finance”, we need to start from the six levels of organization, decision-making, business process, informatization, financial budget, and personnel. The specific measures include improving the system construction (data management system , position management system, intelligent business analysis system, intelligent financial management platform, etc.), optimize business scheduling (asset and liability rolling budget, business index planning and tracking, establishment of strategic map for asset and liability resolution), promote personnel transformation (financial personnel of the head office and branches, Accounting supervisors, line business personnel) and improving analysis capabilities, etc.

Smart management empowers high-quality development

The trend of intensified competition in the banking industry and the gradual differentiation of the industry is irreversible. The pursuit of high-quality development of commercial banks is the only way to adapt to the changes of the times and upgrade the industrial structure. This requires the condensation of wisdom and strength from multiple parties to jointly build a bridge to the future.

As a subsidiary of OneConnect, Fanpeng World has integrated the concept and practice of Ping An Group’s smart finance, accumulated rich project experience in the fields of smart financial transformation, smart business analysis and decision-making, and innovatively developed a series of empowerment Combination products and solutions for asset and liability management of commercial banks, improving business analysis efficiency and profitability.

As a leading manufacturer in the field of asset liability management and management accounting in China, Fanpeng Tiandi provides comprehensive services such as consulting and implementation for more than 200 financial institutions. A few days ago, Fanpeng Tiandi reached a cooperation with a state-owned bank in the management accounting project to implement the localization replacement of ORACLE products and provide data support for business decision-making scenarios.

At the conference site, Feng Wen and Han Teng, product experts from Fanpeng World, respectively introduced to the guests the solutions and cutting-edge explorations of the institution in asset-liability portfolio management and product pricing management. Subsequently, Dong Hao, financial enterprise expert of Ping An Group, and Han Feng, expert of OneConnect’s smart management solution, also shared wonderful themes on “Ping An Group’s Smart Finance” and “Deepening the Practice of Special Governance of Financial Data”.

Feng Wen pointed out that the portfolio management system is an independent research and development product of Fan Peng Tiandi, which aims to provide agile business planning and decision-making management tools for the banking industry. The product comprehensively considers business growth, product structure, liquidity, interest rate risk, capital, benefits, etc. It can help banks achieve sustainable profitability and maximize benefits while meeting business plans, regulatory compliance, and risk control objectives.

According to reports, in the application construction of a joint-stock bank to build an enterprise-level decision-making support management system, Fanpeng Tiandi aimed at a series of pain points such as the lack of quantitative support for the bank’s decision-making, insufficient coordinated management of risks and benefits, and low efficiency of asset management. Through the configuration of the portfolio management system, Tiandi helped the bank achieve a 60% improvement in overall budget management efficiency in the first stage, and the NII forecast deviation was less than 3%. It is expected that in the second stage, the branch FTP profit forecast deviation will be less than 5%. Target.

Han Teng pointed out that in the environment of interest rate liberalization, the pricing power of commercial banks will be directly related to their profitability, and the net interest margin is becoming the core driving force for bank value creation on a global scale. “Bank pricing is mainly driven by customer relationships, business processes and market factors. At present, the mainstream in China is customer relationship pricing, which lacks real customer life cycle value management, product portfolio best practices and multi-channel pricing strategies.”

Dong Hao, a finance and enterprise expert of Ping An Group, analyzed in detail the transformation of Ping An Group’s finance from traditional to intelligent, and the practical application of Ping An Group’s smart financial engineering from 0 to 1. He said that in order to help transform the traditional accounting business into a “foresight, foresight, and first” smart finance, Ping An Group has designed a transformation plan in the shape of an “I” – the upper layer builds a smart management platform that supports intelligent decision-making, and the middle construction opens up An intelligent financial management system that understands transaction flow, information flow, and capital flow, and builds a label data warehouse that can deeply realize massive data labeling.

Han Feng, an expert of OneConnect’s smart management solution, gave a theme sharing on the topic of “Deepening the Practice of Special Governance of Financial Data”. He pointed out that the construction of a data capability system is a powerful engine for the digital transformation of commercial banks. On the premise of clarifying the evolution path of data value development, commercial banks need to gradually build a differentiated data governance system, deploy “two-tier governance”, truly leverage the data-driven power, and establish a new governance system that is different from traditional management capabilities.

Luo Yongtao, CFO of OneConnect

At the meeting site, relevant persons in charge of the accounting and finance departments and asset and liability management departments of financial institutions from all over the country had a heated discussion. Luo Yongtao, chief financial officer of OneConnect, spoke highly of the seminar results of this summit. He pointed out that in the context of the general decline in the net interest margin of the banking industry and the narrowing of profit margins, how to improve the quality of the bank’s operation and management by improving the ability to integrate business and finance and conducting forward-looking management of assets and liabilities, and how to improve the quality of the bank’s operation and management through scientific pricing It is the original intention of OneConnect to hold this seminar together with Fanpeng World and the Alliance of Small and Medium-sized Banks to improve the intelligent management capabilities of banks through management methods. In the future, Fanpeng World will continue to increase investment in the field of smart management, and contribute a small amount to the digital transformation of financial institutions.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

