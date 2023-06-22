Financial Power Escort Specialized Special New Small Workshop Calmly Transformed into a Little Giant_中证网

Supporting the transformation and upgrading of small and medium-sized enterprises, the effect of cultivating the financial system has gradually emerged——

Escorted by financial power Specialized special new small workshop calmly transformed into a little giant

Securities Times reporter He Jueyuan

Small and medium-sized enterprises are the main force of my country’s economic and social development. In recent years, high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises have emerged continuously, becoming an important birthplace of innovation. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, my country has cultivated nearly 9,000 specialized, specialized, and new “little giant” enterprises, which has led to the cultivation of more than 80,000 provincial-level “specialized, specialized, and innovative” small and medium-sized enterprises.

The transformation of a “little boy” into a “little giant” did not happen overnight. After visiting a number of “specialized, special and new” companies, a reporter from the Securities Times learned that the financial system has continuously strengthened policy preference and increased financial supply on the path of supporting the transformation and upgrading of enterprises and their development to become bigger and stronger, providing enterprises with characteristic, Professional financial products and services. At present, the effect of the financial system in cultivating small and medium-sized enterprises to move towards the development path of “specialization, specialization and innovation” is gradually appearing in various places.

Financial “timely rain”

“Professional, special and new” enterprises can play their own role in subdivided fields, which cannot be separated from the “timely rain” of finance.

“Without the support of financial institutions, we would not be able to achieve today’s achievements.” He Haiying, chairman of Hunan Gensheng Door, Window and Curtain Wall Co., Ltd., told reporters that the company has transformed from a “small workshop” with extensive processing at the beginning to a specialized and special new product in Hunan Province. In the process of “little giant”, the financial support provided by the bank several times is very critical.

He Haiying said that in 2006, the company decided to embark on the road of industrialization and began to recruit college students and prepare for the establishment of production bases. “Where does the money come from” is the biggest difficulty. At that time, Changsha Bank approved the company’s first loan through investigation, visits and interviews, which ensured the smooth construction and commissioning of the production base.

“In the process of providing financial services, we make full use of the monetary and credit policy tools of the People’s Bank of China to solve the problem of expensive corporate financing.” Wang Ying, deputy director of the Xingcheng Sub-branch of Changsha Bank, said that in the past year, Changsha Bank has used small loans to refinance Low-interest rate funds issued a working capital loan of 18 million yuan for Gensheng Doors and Windows, which solved the problem of sudden increase in temporary capital pressure during the operation of the enterprise, and saved more than 6 million yuan in financing costs for the enterprise.

Also enjoying the support of low-cost financing funds are Guangdong Siwo Advanced Equipment Co., Ltd. and many other small and medium-sized enterprises.

Yuan Ping, president of the Dongguan Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, told reporters that from 2022 to the end of April 2023, the Dongguan Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China has issued a total of about 52.8 billion yuan in reloan and rediscount funds, benefiting more than 15,000 operating entities.

As a “specialized, special and new” enterprise with strong competitiveness in the research and development of printed circuit board (PCB) whole plant automation equipment, lithography machines, etc., the cost of research and development has remained high for a long time.

In the first quarter of this year, Bank of Dongguan actively used the People’s Bank of China‘s small refinancing policy tools to issue a total of 15.5 million yuan of low-cost financing funds for Siwo Advanced and its subsidiaries.

“After obtaining financing, Siwo Advanced will also receive a subsidy support of over 150,000 yuan by virtue of Dongguan’s intellectual property discount policy, which can reduce the company’s financing costs by about 1%.” Yuan Ping told reporters that many technology-based companies have obtained from the people’s Benefited from the innovative mechanism of “Small Support Re-loan + Risk Compensation + Financing Discount” mechanism of Dongguan Central Sub-branch of Bank of China.

Industry-finance cooperation pairing assistance

With the continuous recovery of the national economy this year, many “specialized, special and new” enterprises are eager to try, and plan to expand production and R&D investment. The People’s Bank of China is also constantly optimizing financial services to help enterprises develop in a timely manner.

“Now we have gradually entered the stage of leapfrog development.” Deng Yu, general manager of Hunan Sunward Technology Co., Ltd., has felt the arrival of the rapid development period of the enterprise. He told reporters that with the advancement of the national low-altitude airspace management reform and the general With the strong support of emerging industries in the aviation industry strategy, the company’s product sales have improved significantly in the past two years, and it is expected that the compound growth rate of revenue in the next few years will exceed 50%.

As a provincial-level professional and special new “little giant”, Sunward Technology has strong competitiveness in the field of manned light aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the domestic general aviation field. In order to increase product innovation and research and development, Sunward Technology is currently purchasing 200 mu of land for innovative research and development and base construction. “At this stage, there is a large demand for funds, but we also have many sources of funds. One of the important support is bank credit.” Luo Miao, the financial director of Sunward Technology, told reporters.

In recent years, the Zhuzhou Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China has innovated and built a “one bank, one main chain” industry-finance cooperation mechanism to promote the docking of Zhuzhou’s banking institutions with 13 advantageous industrial chains such as rail transit, aerospace, and new energy vehicles, and realize “one-to-one One” pair assistance service. Deng Yu said that the financial services provided by the People’s Bank of China have given enterprises more confidence in scientific and technological research and development.

Zhuzhou Branch of the Bank of Communications is the one that provides “one-to-one” support for Shanhe Technology. Hu Xin, president of the Zhuzhou Branch of the Bank of Communications, told reporters that in order to meet the expanding financing needs of enterprises this year, the Zhuzhou Branch of the Bank of Communications established a joint service team to provide the best interest rate discounts for Sunward Technology’s unsecured loan line, and signed the agreement in April this year. Bank-enterprise strategic cooperation. The large amount of comprehensive credit support signed and approved will be used for product research and development, airworthiness certification and industrialization development of the enterprise.

Since the beginning of this year, the Zhuzhou Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China has organized banking institutions within its jurisdiction to connect with 2,137 small and micro enterprises in the manufacturing industry.

Actively respond to business expectations

The manufacturing industry is the main position of “specialization, specialization and innovation”. Compared with short-term bailout working capital loans, medium and long-term loans can better match the longer production and payment cycle of manufacturing enterprises. However, if the loan period does not match, some enterprises may “short-term loan for long-term use”, which will increase financing costs.

The reporter noticed during the on-site investigation that many entrepreneurs called for the loan period and loan method to better match the needs of the enterprise and the business cycle. Wang Jianxun, chairman of Siwo Advanced, said that it is a long-term process for enterprises to develop products from research and development to production and sales of products, but now the credit loans generally provided by banks are mostly short-term, which causes enterprises to have headaches in repayment every fourth quarter. “I hope that banks can provide more medium and long-term credit products such as two-year and three-year credit products to empower the medium and long-term development of our small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Expanding medium- and long-term loans has been the key direction of the People’s Bank of China to continuously optimize the credit structure in recent years. Branches and sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China in various places have actively strengthened institutional guarantees in specific practices. For example, the Changsha Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China has increased its credit investment in the manufacturing industry by listing the credit scale separately, implementing internal pricing concessions, and improving assessment incentives. Up to now, 78.2% of banking institutions in Hunan Province have implemented special plans or allocated special quotas for manufacturing loans, 66.8% of banking institutions have given 20 to 100 basis points of internal fund transfer pricing (FTP) price discounts for manufacturing loans, 91.9 % of banking institutions have established assessment methods and due diligence exemption systems for manufacturing loans.

In Guangdong, after the Bank of China actively connected with Xinglian Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., a national key small giant enterprise of “specialization, specialization and innovation”, and fully understood the company’s operating status and financing needs, under the financing conditions of no collateral and only shareholder guarantees, Provided the first 5-year fixed asset loan of 100 million yuan. “As a small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprise, the Bank of China‘s ability to provide such a large amount of long-term loans is crucial to the development of our enterprise.” Jiang Xiaoping, general manager of Star Union Precision, said.

Under the guidance of the People’s Bank of China, more and more enterprises are enjoying the dividends of medium and long-term loans. Data show that at the end of March, the balance of medium and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry was 10.7 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 41.2%.

