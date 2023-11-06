Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po Addresses Limitations on Local Consumption Due to Weak External Environment

Title: Hong Kong’s Economic Growth Forecast Lowered as Weak External Environment Takes Toll on Local Consumption

Date: November 06, 2023

Hong Kong’s financial secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, expressed concerns about the city’s economic growth in a recently published blog. He cited various factors, such as the weak external environment, high interest rates, and underperforming financial markets, that have limited the rebound of local consumption.

The economic growth in Hong Kong during the third quarter of this year was reported at 4.1%, falling below the initial expectations. As a result, the upcoming release of full-year growth forecasts is expected to be lower than the initial estimates made at the beginning of the year.

Chan Mo-po pointed towards the global economic recovery being weak this year, with escalating unilateralism, protectionism, and geopolitical tensions affecting economies worldwide. He highlighted that the International Monetary Fund had already lowered its global economic growth forecast from 3.5% to 3.0%, predicting a further slowdown to 2.9% in the coming year.

The financial secretary emphasized the limited rebound of local consumption due to the persisting weakness in the overall external atmosphere, alongside high interest rates and sluggish financial market performance. Although the third-quarter economic growth was mild, it fell short of expectations. This lower-than-expected economic recovery in the first three quarters of the year has led to a downward revision in the full-year growth forecasts.

Looking ahead, Chan Mo-po identified tourism and private consumption as the primary drivers of Hong Kong’s economic growth in the fourth quarter. He anticipated that the improvement in household income, combined with governmental support measures, will provide some support to local consumption. Furthermore, he stressed the need for Hong Kong to enhance its competitiveness by leveraging technological innovation and application to bolster its economic power.

As Hong Kong grapples with external challenges and lower growth forecasts, officials remain focused on nurturing key sectors and implementing strategies to boost economic resilience.

