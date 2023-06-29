Financial services providers – An investigation is launched against Visa and Mastercard – News

When shopping with a debit card, there are fees that go to the card provider, including the so-called interchange fees. Because of these fees, the Competition Commission (Weko) has now launched an investigation into the card providers Visa and Mastercard. The presumption of innocence applies to both companies, writes Weko.

The reason for the investigation is that both card providers have reached a certain threshold in terms of market share, as Weko writes in a statement: The authority had approved an interchange fee for the market launch phase of the new debit cards from Visa and Mastercard. This phase is completed with the achievement of a market share of 15 percent.

Legend: Currently, an average fee of 12 centimes is incurred for each payment made with a Visa or Mastercard debit card. IMAGO/Pond5

The investigations that have been initiated concern the amount of the fee. In the previous market launch phase, an average of 12 centimes per transaction was permitted. The aim of Weko is to find long-term solutions for interchange fees, the authority said.

Diametrical starting point

The starting point of the two procedures is different, the authority continues. A quick agreement and a decision in the form of an amicable settlement are emerging with Mastercard. With Visa, on the other hand, there are differences that need to be clarified in more detail.

Interchange Fee

The interchange fee is a fee that a Swiss card issuer – usually a bank – receives from the payment processor when using the credit cards it issues. This is then passed on to the merchant who accepts the card during the payment process and is therefore one of several components of the merchant commission.

In a statement, Visa emphasized that the company is fully collaborating with Weko. The aim is to balance the interests of all participants in the payment system.

As part of this, Visa has reduced interchange fee rates for domestic debit card payments by an average of one-third as of July 1, 2023. This will bring the rates to the level of the rates that have been in force in the EU for a long time.

