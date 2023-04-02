Home Business “Financial stability is at risk”, the IMF forecast alarms the world
"Financial stability is at risk", the IMF forecast alarms the world

“Financial stability is at risk”, the IMF forecast alarms the world

The IMF raises the alarm on the risks to financial stability: “2023 will be another difficult year”

Risks to financial stability have increased“. The director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgievawho spoke in Beijing as part of the China Development Forum 2023. Although the actions of advanced economies have calmed tensions on the markets, Georgieva’s warning is that of a “continuous vigilance”, especially after the recent crises in the banking sector.

According to the IMF chief, 2023 will be “another difficult year”, with global growth expected to slow below 3% due to the consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the monetary tightening. Even if the scenario for 2024 looks better, “global growth will remain well below its historical average of 3.8% and the overall outlook remains dim.”

On the other hand, Georgieva said that the governments of the most advanced economies have responded decisively to financial stability risks, managing to mitigate some market stress. “We keep on to monitor developments closely and we are assessing the potential implications for the global economic outlook and global financial stability”. Finally, explained the director, the IMF is paying close attention to the most vulnerable countriesi.e. those with the lowest incomes and the most in debt.

