Financial statistics in 2022 show that my country’s RMB loans increased by more than 21 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.36 trillion yuan year-on-year

People’s Daily Online – People’s Daily, Beijing, January 10 (Reporter Wu Qiuyu) The 2022 financial statistics released by the People’s Bank of China show that in the whole of last year, my country’s RMB loans increased by 21.31 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.36 trillion yuan year-on-year. Among them, in December, RMB loans increased by 1.4 trillion yuan, an increase of 266.5 billion yuan year-on-year. As of the end of December 2022, the balance of domestic and foreign currency loans in my country was 219.1 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%, and the balance of RMB loans was 213.99 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%.

In terms of sectors, in 2022, household loans will increase by 3.83 trillion yuan, of which short-term loans will increase by 1.08 trillion yuan, and medium and long-term loans will increase by 2.75 trillion yuan; loans to enterprises (institutions) will increase by 17.09 trillion yuan, of which short-term loans will increase by 1.08 trillion yuan. Loans increased by 3.03 trillion yuan, medium and long-term loans increased by 11.06 trillion yuan, bill financing increased by 2.96 trillion yuan; loans by non-bank financial institutions increased by 125.4 billion yuan.

In terms of deposits, in the whole of last year, my country’s RMB deposits increased by 26.26 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.59 trillion yuan year-on-year. Among them, household deposits increased by 17.84 trillion yuan, non-financial enterprise deposits increased by 5.09 trillion yuan, fiscal deposits decreased by 58.6 billion yuan, and non-bank financial institution deposits increased by 1.38 trillion yuan.

According to preliminary statistics, in the whole year of 2022, the cumulative increase in my country’s social financing scale will be 32.01 trillion yuan, 668.9 billion yuan more than the previous year. Among them, RMB loans issued to the real economy increased by 20.91 trillion yuan, an increase of 974.6 billion yuan year-on-year. As of the end of 2022, the stock of my country’s social financing scale will be 344.21 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.6%. Among them, the balance of RMB loans issued to the real economy was 212.43 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.9%.

In terms of money supply, as of the end of December 2022, the balance of my country’s broad money (M2) was 266.43 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.6 percentage points lower than the end of the previous month and 2.8 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year; The (M1) balance was 67.17 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%, and the growth rate was 0.9 percentage points lower than the end of the previous month, and 0.2 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year; the balance of currency in circulation (M0) was 10.47 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%. Last year, the net cash injection was 1.39 trillion yuan.

In 2022, the amount of cross-border RMB settlement under my country’s current account will be 10.51 trillion yuan, of which trade in goods, service trade and other current accounts will be 7.92 trillion yuan and 2.59 trillion yuan respectively; the amount of cross-border RMB settlement for direct investment will be 67,600 yuan billion yuan, of which foreign direct investment and foreign direct investment were 1.92 trillion yuan and 4.84 trillion yuan respectively.

“People’s Daily” (version 10, January 11, 2023)