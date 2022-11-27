Xinhuanet, Beijing, November 23 (Liu Mimi) On the 23rd, the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference “Financial Technology Practices ESG Concepts and Promotes Sustainable Development of the Real Economy” sub-forum was held in Beijing.

Zhao Cheng, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, my country’s ecological and environmental protection has undergone historic, turning point and overall changes. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that by 2035, green production and lifestyles will be widely formed, carbon emissions will be stable and moderate after peaking, the ecological environment will fundamentally improve, and the goal of a beautiful China will be basically realized. In the new journey, financial technology should play a greater role, and the news media should show new responsibilities.

Tan Xuxiang, deputy mayor of Beijing, said that the development of the new era and new stage must be high-quality development, and green and sustainable development constitutes the most important connotation of high-quality development. Beijing has always adhered to the first good standard, firmly grasped the strategic positioning of the capital city, deeply implemented the strategy of green Beijing, and unswervingly followed the high-quality development path of ecological priority, green and low carbon.

Liu Jin, President of the Bank of China, believes that finance plays an irreplaceable role in promoting the green transformation of the development model. At present, green finance is still facing challenges such as unified standards, information sharing, green identification, and risk assessment. In the future, it is necessary to break through data barriers, strengthen the construction of ESG evaluation system, develop financial technology to promote product innovation, adhere to international cooperation, promote the interconnection of green financial markets, and strive to promote the simultaneous development of global green finance.

