Italy will be the Eurozone country most exposed to a debt crisis when the European Central Bank raises interest rates and buys fewer bonds in the coming months. This is what emerges from a survey by the Financial Times, according to which 9 of the 10 economists questioned believe that our country, precisely within the Eurozone, is the one “most at risk of an uncorrelated sell-off in its securities markets of state”. The financial daily recalls that the new government led by Giorgia Meloni “is trying to follow a path of fiscal rectitude”, with the deficit expected to fall from 5.6% of GDP in 2022 to 4.5% in 2023 and 3% the next year. However, underlines the FT, Italian public debt remains one of the highest in Europe, at just over 145% of gross domestic product, and last week the yield on the 10-year bond exceeded 4.6%, almost quadruple the level a year ago and 2.1 percentage points above the equivalent yield on German bonds.

The ECB expects to proceed with increases of half a percentage point in the first months of this year, and Klaas Knot, governor of the Dutch central bank and one of the hawks on the governing council, told the FT that the “second half” of the cycle of rate hikes. However, analysts believe that the ECB is overestimating the risks associated with inflation and underestimating the prospect of a recession: in December, four-fifths of 37 economists polled by the FT had predicted that the ECB would stop raising rates in the first six months of the 2023 and two-thirds believed it would start cutting them next year in response to weakening growth.