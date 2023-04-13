Ex-soccer player Kevin Kuranyi runs his own player agency, among other things. picture alliance / SvenSimon | Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Kevin Kuranyi has had a successful career as a professional footballer. Even during his time as a player, he thought about the time after sport. Today, Kuranyi runs his own player agency and rents out real estate in Germany and his native country, Brazil. Kuranyi also invested in Bitcoin, as he spoke to „T-Online“ reveals. But he only owns expensive cars as an investment. He drives a VW Golf himself.

Former soccer star and advertising face: Kevin Kuranyi is known to most people as a striker in the jerseys of VfB Stuttgart, Schalker 04 and the national team, as well as from Nutella advertising. But the Vice European Champion is now also a businessman. In conversation with T-Online Kuranyi talks about how he deals with money and reveals his financial tips.

As a professional soccer player in Germany, you usually don’t have to worry about money. But for most of them, their careers are over in their mid-30s. What comes next? “Many fall into a hole after their career and don’t know what to do with themselves. And there are always professionals who are broke in old age,” Kuranyi told T-Online.

That wasn’t the case with him. “The most important thing is to think long-term and invest your money wisely early on,” advises the ex-national player. He also passes this wisdom on to young talents in his own player agency.

read too From player’s wife to founder: Jessica Contento takes off with Edtech business/von-der-spielerfrau-zur-gruenderin-jessica-contento-startet-mit-edtech-durch/”>

This is how Kevin Kuranyi invests his money today

As an aging player, Kuranyi had already thought about the time after professional sport. From Schalke 04, Kuranyi moved from the prestigious Bundesliga to Dynamo Moscow in Russia in 2010. After changes like this, many players say things like “It has always been my dream to play here” and that even as a child you slept in the club’s bedding. At that time, the change had little to do with a playful development, as Kuranyi explains today. “The main thing for me was to offer my family a good life. So I sort of decided to get a job at a smaller company, but it made me two or three times as much,” he explains.

Kuranyi as a Dynamo Moscow player against his former club VfB Stuttgart. Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images

He got most of his knowledge about dealing with money from his own father. As a real estate agent, he showed Kuranyi the house and apartment business. The 41-year-old has followed in his footsteps and rents out several properties in Germany and his native country, Brazil. He also took out three life insurance policies on good terms at the time. Today it would no longer be worthwhile.

read too “Now is a good time to invest in real estate,” says this investor — but here are six tips to keep in mind

He advises savers not to aim for quick money and to deal with the investments in detail beforehand. Kuranyi recommends “put 50 percent of the money you have left over into safe products such as time deposits or German government bonds.” The rest of the money can be used for riskier investments, such as equity funds or gold. He also holds bitcoins himself. His tip when investing: “Inform first, then invest.”

In the past he “certainly spent money on a lot of crap” and sometimes “treated himself” to vacation on a yacht. Today Kuranyi owns a few expensive cars – but only as an investment. “Today I drive the Golf 6 and I’m happy that it takes me from A to B,” says the ex-soccer player.

kh

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.