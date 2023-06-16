Home » Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties
Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties

by admin
Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties

Real estate investor Kent He and his family.
Kent He

Kent He bought his first investment property in 2021 and turned it into an Airbnb for hen parties.

A year later he bought another one. In 2022 he was able to quit his job and live off the Airbnb earnings.

Here he shares photos of his two Airbnbs, which have already brought in $243,000 this year.

When Kent He decided to try Airbnb investing, he first looked at data. He used tools like AirDNA and PriceLabs to analyze rental demand in different cities and understand what types of guests were visiting which areas.

After about six months of research, he settled on his market – Scottsdale, Arizona – and his niche: hen parties. In August 2021, he and his wife bought their first investment property and spent three months converting it into an Airbnb for hen parties.

“Within a month, we had almost $100,000 in bookings,” he says. “It was pretty wild. I did my research, but there are no guarantees. It was really great to see those bookings and to realize that what we were offering was resonating with people.” Less than a year later, in February 2022, the pair bought a similar property in Scottsdale, which they own specially designed for bachelorette parties.

