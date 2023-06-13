Home » Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties
Business

Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties

by admin
Financially free with these Airbnbs for bachelorette parties

Real estate investor Kent He and his family.
Kent He

Kent He bought his first investment property in 2021 and turned it into an Airbnb for hen parties.

A year later he bought another one. In 2022 he was able to quit his job and live off the Airbnb earnings.

Here he shares photos of his two Airbnbs, which have already brought in $243,000 this year.

When Kent He decided to try Airbnb investing, he first looked at data. He used tools like AirDNA and PriceLabs to analyze rental demand in different cities and understand what types of guests were visiting which areas.

After about six months of research, he settled on his market – Scottsdale, Arizona – and his niche: hen parties. In August 2021, he and his wife bought their first investment property and spent three months converting it into an Airbnb for hen parties.

“Within a month, we had almost $100,000 in bookings,” he says. “It was pretty wild. I did my research, but there are no guarantees. It was really great to see those bookings and to realize that what we were offering was resonating with people.” Less than a year later, in February 2022, the pair bought a similar property in Scottsdale, which they own specially designed for bachelorette parties.

See also  Salone del Mobile, the return: 2 thousand exhibitors at the fair, 800 events in Milan

You may also like

Istat: half a million more employed, but the...

Energy – Spahn welcomes changes to the heating...

Fiera Milano: new appointments to accelerate growth

“DB Navigator” is being revised: Hope for the...

Mazda CX-30: the update arrives, here’s what changes...

Eurovita, own funds and Solvency overestimated for years...

Do we really need a new train app?

“Landings almost halved in May. Continue with the...

Compromise heating dispute: graphics show the pace of...

US inflation at a two-year low: it drops...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy