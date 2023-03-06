Finanza.tech has entered into agreements with two leading large corporates on the national scene, aimed at the purchase by them of tax credits deriving from building interventions as part of the “Superbonus 110%” for a total amount of 425 million euros for the years 2023-2026.

Through the operation of its platform, Finanza.tech will take care of the scouting of originators, AML, anti-fraud and creditworthiness analyzes of counterparties, data gathering and check of technical documentation, as well as technical-IT support and operations management payment methods functional to execution activities.

The Finanza.tech platform provides investors with a dashboard through which to evaluate the credits of the various interlocutors interested in the assignment in real time – validated by a rigorous due diligence activity – and proceed with the signing of the credit purchase agreement and the related payment. In this way, large corporations can optimize tax management and improve treasury planning.