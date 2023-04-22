Fincantieri and Leonardo at the National Diving Center test

Listen to the audio version of the article

An event marked the decisive turning point in the perception of the strategic importance of the underwater world: the sabotage of the North Stream gas pipelines, on 26 September 2022. It was clear to everyone – but the experts already knew it well – that the domain of the “underwater” it is a key strategic element both for military instances and for the security of economic infrastructures.

It was the decisive push to start the creation of the national diving centre, which will be built in San Bartolomeo, La Spezia. The Polo will be a new experiment: in fact, it was created with the aim of close collaboration between the Navy, industries in the sector, both the large ones – above all Fincantieri and Leonardo – and the many SMEs, as well as the world of universities and research. An incubator of new initiatives, start-up accelerator, in a context in which huge investments are expected over the years.

On 20 April at the General Secretariat of Defense and the National Armaments Directorate the government, armed forces and companies met – under the aegis of AIAD, the federation of defense and aerospace companies, chaired by Giuseppe Cossiga – to concentrate ideas and prospects for a public-private initiative in a strategic sector, especially for Italy which has over 8 thousand kilometers of coastline.

Investments for the “multi-domain”

For now, investments are small, but the government believes in it, undersecretary Matteo Perego assured. The central theme in the model of the modern armed forces is the “multi-domain”, a three-dimensional concept which concerns the physical, cognitive and virtual dimensions, characterized not only by the interconnection between the five operational domains (land, sea, air, cyber, space) , but also with the information and electromagnetic environments. We need to start from here to get an overview of how investments in the military will be directed.

And with them the companies, and not only in a military key, if one thinks of oil and gas pipelines, in particular of Eni, cable networks for electricity and data transmissions (Tim Sparkle is present in this as a key company). In this project, Fincantieri is in the front line as a potential “aggregator” of the Polo – which will be inaugurated on 9 June, probably in the presence of the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella – as confirmed to The sun 24 hours the general manager of the Navi Militari business unit, Dario Deste, «thanks to the investments in R&D and the technological and integrator skills gained with the recent construction of hi-tech submarines for our Navy: the 4 class U212A boats and the 2+2 U212 NFS, under construction, where we are prime contractors».